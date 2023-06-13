Brendan Rodgers in talks over Celtic return as Scottish Premiership champions hunt for new manager

Brendan Rodgers is understood to be considering various options after holding initial talks over a potential return to Celtic.

The 50-year-old has had discussions with the Scottish Premiership champions in recent days, with more negotiations expected to take place this week.

Sky Sports News reported last Monday he would be sounded out over replacing Ange Postecoglou, although Celtic have also been looking at other candidates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The story of Ange Postecoglou's journey at Celtic which led the Australian joining Tottenham on a four-year deal

Rodgers - who left Celtic in 2019 - has also been linked to the vacant job at Leeds United despite planning to take an extended break away from the dugout following his departure from Leicester City in April.

While Celtic chiefs see Rodgers as a preferred candidate, the club are understood to be considering other targets including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca, who has also been linked with Leicester.

Image: Jesse Marsch (left), Enzo Maresca (middle) and Brendan Rodgers are among the names linked to the job vacated by Ange Postecoglou

It is understood Celtic will not rush any decision on who replaces Postecoglou, with the club guaranteed Champions League group stage football after winning the league again and their title defence not starting until August.

Here we take a more in-depth look at some of those linked with the job...

Brendan Rodgers

Image: Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles at Celtic

He is available, wanted by the Celtic board and needs no introduction to the Hoops faithful after he led them to back-to-back trebles before his acrimonious departure for Leicester in February 2019.

Although his mid-season exit from Glasgow did not go down well with the supporters, it appears time is indeed a healer with many open to the idea of the Northern Irishman returning.

The 50-year-old has previously said he would not hesitate to rejoin Celtic one day, so could this be the time despite plans for an extended break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic fans react to the news that Rodgers is in the frame to replace Postecoglou

Rodgers said after leaving Parkhead: "That challenge may come in the future and I would have absolutely no hesitation in going back. An incredible club. Like everything else in life it's just about timing. Whether I will be received back or not is a different story but would I go back to Celtic? Absolutely."

Celtic were a well-coached side under Rodgers and he fared slightly better than Postecoglou in Europe, finishing third in their Champions League group in 2016/17 before exiting the Europa League at the next stage, and coming bottom of the group the following season.

At Leicester, Rodgers led the Foxes to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in his first two full seasons and they beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in 2021, but he left in April after the now-relegated side dropped into the Premier League's bottom three.

Enzo Maresca

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at who Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca is, as Celtic search for Ange Postecoglou's replacement

Perhaps not as well known as Rodgers, the Italian is part of Pep Guardiola's coaching set-up at Manchester City and Celtic's strong connections with the City Group have seen him heavily linked with a move to Parkhead.

It is understood the 43-year-old - who was linked to Celtic before Postecoglou took over in 2021 - is of interest to the board.

Maresca's playing career started at West Brom before spells in Italy, Spain and Greece where he worked under the likes of Juande Ramos, Marcello Lippi, Zico and Carlo Ancelotti.

After hanging up his boots in the summer of 2017, Maresca was unveiled as part of the non-playing staff of Italian second division club Ascoli before a spell as part of Unai Emery's backroom team at Sevilla and he was the No 2 to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham.

In August 2020 he was hired by Manchester City as manager of their Elite Development Squad team. After winning the Premier League 2 title with City in 2021 he was appointed as the new head coach of Parma, lasting 14 games.

He returned to Manchester City last summer as a coach under Guardiola but is understood to be a wanted man with Leicester also linked with a move.

Who else has been linked?

Image: Marsch was in charge at Leeds United this season before being sacked

As with any vacant managerial role, several other contenders have been linked to the top job at Celtic Park.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is also in the frame and on paper fits the bill - cultivating a playing philosophy closely aligned with Postecoglou.

He took charge at RB Leipzig, prior to a move to Elland Road, and oversaw the Bundesliga club's renowned pressing and intense running - working under former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Prior to that, Marsch was indoctrinated in that style at New York Red Bulls between 2015 and 2018, and then at Red Bull Salzburg between 2019 and 2021.

Even this season, when he was sacked for sustained dips in form, Marsch's Leeds ranked top of the Premier League for distance covered per game and regaining possession in the middle third.

In terms of playing style, Marsch primarily deployed a 4-2-3-1 system during his time at Leeds, and pushed his side high up the pitch, with their defensive line typically sitting 44m from their own goal-line when starting passing sequences. For context, only Manchester City have surpassed that average.

A name Celtic fans will remember following their Europa Conference League exit to Bodo Glimt is Kjetil Knutsen.

Image: Kjetil Knutsen faced Postecoglou's Celtic in the Europa Conference League

The 54-year-old won back-to-back titles in Norway's top flight in 2020 and 2021, plus was named coach of the year for consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2021.

He was linked to Ajax, however, talks broke down leaving the door open for Celtic should they wish to go down that path.

While Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna may be relatively inexperienced in terms of age and time in full-time management, his impact to date has been noteworthy.

Image: Kieran McKenna led Ipswich Town to automatic promotion from League One in his first full season as manager

The 37-year-old guided Ipswich to automatic promotion from League One in his first full season at Portman Road as the club went on a run of 13 wins from their last 15 games.

More than 100 goals and 98 points were amassed in a campaign where they tussled with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday for a place in the top two.

Image: McKenna's philosophy of high-tempo, high-pressing, passing football is similar to Postecoglou's

Northern Irishman McKenna arrived 18 months earlier as a relative unknown from Manchester United, where he worked under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Rangnick. Among his coaching colleagues at Old Trafford was now Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and his coaching CV stretches back more than 15 years, having been forced to retire from playing at 22 through injury while at Tottenham.

Like Postecoglou, McKenna quickly instilled a philosophy of high-tempo, high-pressing, passing football as well as moulding a side capable of scoring eye-catching goals on the counter-attack.

While notably backed by one of the biggest playing budgets in the division, he also won over the fanbase with his meticulous attention to detail and open and honest approach to explaining the tactical decisions that helped get the club out of the third tier after three under-par mid-table finishes in previous seasons.

Following his successful spell at Brighton, Graham Potter was regarded as one of the best young coaches in the Premier League.

Image: Graham Potter joined Chelsea after a successful spell at Brighton

That success at the Amex Stadium paved the way for the former Swansea boss to land the Chelsea job but he was sacked just seven months into that role following a poor run of form.

However, Potter is still highly regarded and if given the job would likely arrive with long-term assistant Billy Reid who has a great knowledge of the Scottish game and won the PFA Scotland manager of the year award when he was in charge of Hamilton in 2007/08.

And Daniel Farke is another name that has been linked to several roles including Celtic and Leeds.

The former Norwich City boss - who was most recently at Borussia Monchengladbach - is out of work and could join a potential employer straight away.

What awaits the next manager?

Image: Celtic's title win means they go straight into the Champions League group stage

The last time Celtic were searching for a new manager the club was in turmoil after losing the league to Rangers by 25 points and several players out on contract.

Whoever comes in to replace Ange Postecoglou will inherit a side in strong health with an opportunity to take them to the next level.

The Australian made shrewd signings who have impressed as Celtic dominated winning five trophies in two seasons.

Fans will certainly be worried about the Australian returning to try and take some of those players to Tottenham but, if he does, Celtic will be able to command a high fee which could then be reinvested into the squad as they prepare for another crack at the Champions League.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored 34 goals in all competitions last season

Kyogo Furuhashi was one of Postecoglou's first signings after he looked to the Japanese market and the striker looks destined for a top club.

The 28-year-old ended last season as the Premiership's top scorer and with just two years left on his current deal it would not be surprising if his former boss tried to tempt him to North London.

Players like Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers are under contract until 2026 and Jota's deal runs until 2027 so they could be harder to prise away from the club.

Celtic are straight into the group stages of the Champions League meaning whoever does come in will have some time to prepare his squad, with their first competitive game not until the Premiership season kicks off on the weekend of August 5/6.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.