Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Hibernian, Motherwell, St Mirren & Ross County players feature

It was a weekend of drama in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Celtic, Hibernian, Motherwell and Ross County.

It is Hibs who dominate the latest team of the week with five players after they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Pitoddrie.

Motherwell beat Hearts 1-0 to move up to second in the table and have three players in the best XI.

Celtic have one player represented after they claimed a dramatic victory over Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season to move top of the league.

Ross County take one place after their 1-0 win at Kilmarnock and St Mirren are also represented after they continued their unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) - 8.03 rating

Image: Hibernian claimed their first Scottish Premiership win of the season at Aberdeen

Hibs bounced back from their disappointing Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Aston Villa with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen, with Martin Boyle impressing. The 30-year-old returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.03 against the Dons having completed six dribbles in the victory. Boyle was unfortunate not to provide a goal having managed three shots and two key passes at the Pittodrie Stadium.

4. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 8.10 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Motherwell.

Blair Spittal impressed for Motherwell once again, providing the assist for Callum Slattery's first half winner at Hearts on Sunday. That assist came from one of three key passes, while the 27-year-old played his part in attaining a clean sheet having made four tackles and three clearances in the 1-0 victory at Tynecastle Park, returning a rating of 8.10 in the process.

3. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) - 8.15

Image: Lennon Miller continues to impress for Motherwell

Remaining with Motherwell's narrow win at Hearts, Lennon Miller earned the player of the match award with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.15. The 17-year-old was a ball winning machine in the capital, making five tackles and four interceptions to help shield the backline. Miller also got forward well where required, completing two dribbles, as he continues to impress in his breakout campaign.

2. Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) - 8.56 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Ross Laidlaw was the star performer as Ross County held firm to secure a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on Saturday. The 31-year-old made four saves in the victory at Rugby Park, which included a second-half penalty stop to deny Daniel Armstrong from 12 yards. As such, Laidlaw was good value for his rating of 8.56.

1. Lewis Miller (Hibernian) - 8.62 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian.

With a rating of 8.62, Hibernian's Lewis Miller is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Miller was key as Hibs secured a 2-0 victory at Aberdeen, making four tackles, four interceptions and three clearances in the away win. The 23-year-old also won seven aerial duels, and got forward well from right-back, as he completed three dribbles to cap a solid showing.