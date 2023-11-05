Craig Levein named St Johnstone manager, with Andy Kirk as his assistant

St Johnstone have named Craig Levein as their new manager.

He replaces Steven MacLean, who departed the club last week, following a 4-0 defeat at St Mirren which left the club bottom of the Scottish Premiership with four points from nine games.

Coach Alex Cleland assumed interim charge and guided them to a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in midweek, but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston.

Levein has signed a deal until May 2026, with Andy Kirk his assistant manager. Levein has spent the past two seasons as club advisor at Brechin City, with Kirk as manager.

He told SaintsTV: "I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager. I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league. I can't wait to get started and look forward to the future here at McDiarmid Park."

Stan Harris, St Johnstone CEO, said: "I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone. Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.

"We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell, we believe we have found that by appointing Craig. We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job."