Scottish Cup round-up: Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Livingston all reach quarter-finals

Oscar Cortes shone in his first Rangers start as the Light Blues made their way into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Ayr at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old Colombian winger, on loan from French side Lens with an option for the Rangers to buy, had a couple of efforts on goal before he set up Borna Barisic's low drive, which deflected in off Somerset Park midfielder Roy Syla after only 10 minutes.

However, Cortes departed after an hour with the Govan side struggling to see off the Championship side, managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown, before on-loan Wolves striker Fabio Silva added a second in the 76th minute.

It was far from Rangers' best performance of the season, but Gers boss Philippe Clement, who has already won the Viaplay Cup while hauling his side back into the cinch Premiership title race, will look forward to the next round.

Image: Rangers' Fabio Silva celebrates as he scores to make it 2-0 against Ayr United

Hibernian booked their place in the quarter-finals after their superiority showed in the second half as they recorded a 3-1 victory at Inverness.

Myziane Maolida broke the deadlock for Hibernian before Martin Boyle doubled their advantage and Elie Youan scored their third - a minute from time - to ensure the Premiership side are in Sunday's last-eight draw.

Image: Hibernian's Martin Boyle celebrates scoring to make it 2-0

Aaron Doran pulled one back in second-half stoppage time for the Championship hosts, who rarely threatened to pull off a shock during the match.

Tete Yengi headed home a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra-time as Livingston came back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle.

The Jags had taken a 2-0 lead through a first-half thunderbolt from Kerr McInroy and Aidan Fitzpatrick's low near-post finish on the hour mark.

But Joel Nouble tapped home shortly after to pull a goal back for the Premiership strugglers and the striker then grabbed his second, firing home superbly from a tight angle to send the game to extra-time.

Livingston had the better of the additional 30 minutes but the match looked to be heading for penalties until Yengi's flicked header in the dying seconds completed the comeback to send the visitors into the quarter-finals.

Aberdeen eased into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Bojan Miovski's clinical first-half double was the difference between the sides but, with captain Graeme Shinnie rested after the interval and a number of changes made on the hour mark, Aberdeen's second-half performance was sluggish.

Image: Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins celebrates scoring to make it 1-0

Kilmarnock booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cove Rangers.

The hosts survived an early scare when Rumarn Burrell's shot was cleared off the line, before Marley Watkins netted for the second successive game to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time,

Derek McInnes' side were dominant after the break, though it would take until the 80th minute for the game to be put beyond doubt, Danny Armstrong drilling low beyond goalkeeper Nick Suman.

In-form Morton beat Motherwell 2-1 in the fifth round at Cappielow after Robbie Muirhead's first-half corner caused chaos in the visiting defence.

Image: Morton's George Oakley celebrates with Iain Wilson and Jack Baird as he scores to make it 2-0

Muirhead's inswinging corner caught out Liam Kelly, who palmed the ball out but saw it ricochet over the line off team-mate Harry Paton.

The home side had used their wind advantage to good effect in the first half and kept Motherwell under pressure while the Steelmen struggled to offer any real attacking threat.

George Oakley doubled Morton's lead after the break and Motherwell's comeback attempts were too little, too late.

Substitute Jack Vale pulled one back with a deflected effort in the 85th minute but Dougie Imrie's side deservedly held on to become the first club in the quarter-finals.

What's next?

The draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup will take place on Sunday evening.

The ties will be played the weekend of March 9/10.