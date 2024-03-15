Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Dundee on Sky, Celtic face St Johnstone & Aberdeen seek win

Rangers are at Dundee, live on Sky; Celtic host St Johnstone; Aberdeen are away to Motherwell; Kilmarnock face St Mirren; Hibs take on Livingston; it's Ross County vs Hearts
Friday 15 March 2024 11:01, UK
There could be another twist in the title race this weekend while more teams risk being pulled into the battle for survival.
The Sky Sports cameras will be at Dens Park on Sunday as Dundee host Rangers, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.
Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...
After their Europa League disappointment, Rangers' attention turns back to domestic duties and their Scottish Premiership title bid.
Philippe Clement's side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in their last league game - they haven't lost back-to-back top-flight matches since March 2018 under Graeme Murty.
Dundee picked up a win in midweek and know they need a result to ensure they remain in the top six.
The Dens Park side appear to enjoy a Sunday and have won all three of the Premiership games played on that day this season.
They have though lost their last six league games against Rangers, including a 5-0 defeat at home in November.
With Rangers not in action until Sunday, Celtic have another chance to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership if they win at home to St Johnstone.
Brendan Rodgers' side failed to take advantage of their rivals' slip-up last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Hearts.
St Johnstone have won two of their last four away league games after failing to win any of their opening 10 on the road this season.
Saints shocked Celtic with a goalless draw on their last visit to Parkhead last August while the Hoops claimed a victory at McDiarmid Park in December.
Aberdeen's woes continued in midweek as defeat at Dundee left them without a Scottish Premiership win since January 2.
The Dons are just three points above the relegation play-off place, having lost their last four league games.
After a tough run, Motherwell appear to have found some form and their 2-1 victory at Rangers made it back-to-back wins.
Theo Bair has scored four goals in his last four matches at Fir Park and he has netted three in his last two league appearances against Aberdeen.
Just one point separates St Mirren and Kilmarnock in the table and the Buddies will be keen to extend their unbeaten run to four games to remain fourth in the Scottish Premiership.
Killie will make it tough - they are unbeaten in their last four league games against Stephen Robinson's side and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five meetings.
Derek McInnes also has an impressive record against the Paisley side as a manager, having lost just one of his 30 games against them.
Livingston have been hit by a sickness bug this week as they try to keep their faint hopes of survival alive.
They were forced to cancel training after Jason Holt missed their Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic and illness swept through the squad.
David Martindale's side are seven points adrift at the foot of the table, while Saturday's opponents Hibs have a chance to move into the top six.
A stoppage-time goal denied them a win in Dingwall in midweek as Ross County secured a 2-2 draw.
Livingston have already won away at Easter Road in the league this season, while Hibs claimed a 1-0 victory in the last meeting between the two sides in December.
Ross County have won just one of their last 10 Premiership matches and are desperate for points to avoid another end-of-season relegation play-off.
In contrast, Hearts have lost just one of their last 16 games and sit 31 points ahead of the Staggies in third.
It could be a tough afternoon for County against a side they have failed to beat in their last 14 top-flight meetings.
They will also need to keep Lawrence Shankland quiet - the Hearts striker has scored 14 goals in his last 14 Premiership appearances and is the league's current top scorer.
