Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Dundee on Sky, Celtic face St Johnstone & Aberdeen seek win

There could be another twist in the title race this weekend while more teams risk being pulled into the battle for survival.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Dens Park on Sunday as Dundee host Rangers, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

After their Europa League disappointment, Rangers' attention turns back to domestic duties and their Scottish Premiership title bid.

Philippe Clement's side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in their last league game - they haven't lost back-to-back top-flight matches since March 2018 under Graeme Murty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers impressed on their last visit to Dens Park, winning 5-0 in November

Dundee picked up a win in midweek and know they need a result to ensure they remain in the top six.

The Dens Park side appear to enjoy a Sunday and have won all three of the Premiership games played on that day this season.

They have though lost their last six league games against Rangers, including a 5-0 defeat at home in November.

Can Celtic take advantage and move top?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic were beaten 2-0 away to Hearts last Sunday

With Rangers not in action until Sunday, Celtic have another chance to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership if they win at home to St Johnstone.

Brendan Rodgers' side failed to take advantage of their rivals' slip-up last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Hearts.

Image: It was goalless in August on the last occasion St Johnstone visited Celtic Park

St Johnstone have won two of their last four away league games after failing to win any of their opening 10 on the road this season.

Saints shocked Celtic with a goalless draw on their last visit to Parkhead last August while the Hoops claimed a victory at McDiarmid Park in December.

Will Aberdeen end their winless run at Motherwell?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Dundee's 1-0 Scottish Premiership home win over Aberdeen in midweek

Aberdeen's woes continued in midweek as defeat at Dundee left them without a Scottish Premiership win since January 2.

The Dons are just three points above the relegation play-off place, having lost their last four league games.

Image: Will Theo Bair score against Aberdeen again?

After a tough run, Motherwell appear to have found some form and their 2-1 victory at Rangers made it back-to-back wins.

Theo Bair has scored four goals in his last four matches at Fir Park and he has netted three in his last two league appearances against Aberdeen.

Who will take advantage at Rugby Park?

Just one point separates St Mirren and Kilmarnock in the table and the Buddies will be keen to extend their unbeaten run to four games to remain fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a 1-1 draw the last time Kilmarnock and St Mirren met at Rugby Park, in late September

Killie will make it tough - they are unbeaten in their last four league games against Stephen Robinson's side and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five meetings.

Derek McInnes also has an impressive record against the Paisley side as a manager, having lost just one of his 30 games against them.

Will Livi secure a win to stop Hibs moving into top six?

Image: Livingston are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Livingston have been hit by a sickness bug this week as they try to keep their faint hopes of survival alive.

They were forced to cancel training after Jason Holt missed their Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic and illness swept through the squad.

David Martindale's side are seven points adrift at the foot of the table, while Saturday's opponents Hibs have a chance to move into the top six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County drew 2-2 at home to Hibernian on Wednesday night

A stoppage-time goal denied them a win in Dingwall in midweek as Ross County secured a 2-2 draw.

Livingston have already won away at Easter Road in the league this season, while Hibs claimed a 1-0 victory in the last meeting between the two sides in December.

Can Ross County boost their survival hopes?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Hearts and Ross County in the Scottish Premiership in December

Ross County have won just one of their last 10 Premiership matches and are desperate for points to avoid another end-of-season relegation play-off.

In contrast, Hearts have lost just one of their last 16 games and sit 31 points ahead of the Staggies in third.

It could be a tough afternoon for County against a side they have failed to beat in their last 14 top-flight meetings.

They will also need to keep Lawrence Shankland quiet - the Hearts striker has scored 14 goals in his last 14 Premiership appearances and is the league's current top scorer.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...