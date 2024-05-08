Old Firm: Who should start for Celtic & Rangers in the Scottish Premiership?

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for one final time in this tense Scottish Premiership title race on Saturday, but who should start at Parkhead?

Brendan Rodgers' side won the first meeting of the season at Ibrox as Kyogo Furuhashi scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory last September.

The Hoops then took the honours again at Celtic Park in December as they ended Philippe Clement's unbeaten record as Rangers boss to move eight points clear of their rivals, who had two games in hand.

Last month the teams met again at Ibrox and could not be seperated as Rabbi Matondo scored a late equaliser in a pulsating six-goal thriller.

Three points are the difference, there are three games to go, the pressure is on. Both managers face some key selection issues, so who would you pick for your team to start at Celtic Park?

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Image: Daizen Maeda is back from a hamstring injury but has not started since the last Old Firm

Daizen Maeda returned from a hamstring injury last weekend - his first apperance since last month's Old Firm clash.

The winger got 18 minutes under his belt against Hearts, but is the Japan international - who scored after 21 seconds against Rangers at Ibrox - ready to be thrown in from the start on Saturday?

Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the first two meetings against Rangers but was kept quiet last time out at Ibrox - while his replacement Adam Idah impressed and got on the scoresheet, so who would you give the nod to up front?

Elsewhere Rodgers should have no major headaches as his key players return for the run-in but who would you pick to start?

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Image: Leon Balogun suffered an injury in Rangers' last game against Kilmarnock

Things are not as straightforward for Clement who faces selection issues across his team.

In defence Leon Balogun is in a race to be fit after suffering a back injury against Kilmarnock, while fellow centre-back Connor Goldson is out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, at left-back the returning Ridvan Yilmaz got 11 minutes on Sunday, so will he start from the off against Celtic?

Further up the field, Tom Lawrence started the last Old Firm but Todd Cantwell has been in from the off in every game since and will be hoping to secure that No 10 role.

Elsewhere, where should Clement deploy the versatile Dujon Sterling? He took up a role on the right against Kilmarnock - with wingers Abdallah Sima out and Rabbi Matondo a doubt - but he can also play in a central position, or in defence.

