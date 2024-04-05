Dundee vs Motherwell: Fir Park club want Premiership split delayed if Dens Park unplayable on Saturday

Motherwell's new chief executive Brian Caldwell has told the SPFL it will need to delay the post-split fixtures if their game at Dundee is called off on Saturday.

Covers were placed over the Dens Park pitch after it was deemed playable on Thursday, but another inspection has been scheduled for 11am on Saturday after more heavy rain in the city.

The pitch is now protected by covers hired from Celtic and, with the SPFL needing to finalise its post-split fixtures, it is keen for the game to be played.

Dundee's match at home to Rangers on March 17 was postponed less than two hours before kick-off - with that now rescheduled for April 10, live on Sky Sports.

The club, who have faced four call-offs this season, issued a statement earlier responding to reports the game could be moved to another venue, insisting no decision had been made, but Caldwell has now revealed contingency plans have been put to Motherwell.

"The SPFL are really keen that we play the game this weekend. A number of scenarios have been put to us. One of them was that if the game is off on Saturday we would play it on Sunday and if it is off on Sunday then we would play it on Monday," he said.

"That is not practical on the football side of it. Another one was that we play it at Airdrie behind closed doors which is just nuts for me. We are a spectator sport and we have to look after our own supporters.

"We have to make sure they are at the game. So our position has been quite clear to the SPFL. This is not our fault and has nothing to do with this football club, so why should we have the hassle of it all?

Image: The Dens Park club's game against Rangers on March 17 was postponed less than two hours before kick-off

"Our clear position is that we play on Saturday at Dens [Park] or we reschedule the game for another time and if that means that the post-split fixtures are pushed back then so be it. Playing behind closed doors is ridiculous and I think if we are forced down that line, we will stand firm and not do it.

"I think Scottish football will support us because it is not our problem but is becoming our problem. Unfortunately I am quite vociferous because it is not right and if something is not right in football, I will say it."

Highlights from Dundee's win over St Johnstone that could help the club seal a top-six spot in the Scottish Premiership

