Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Motherwell, St Johnstone & Livingston players make best XI

There was plenty of drama across the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Celtic remain one point ahead of Rangers, who have a game in hand, after an enthralling 3-3 Old Firm draw at Ibrox and have one player included in the latest team of the week.

There are three Kilmarnock players in the best XI after they beat Ross County 1-0 at Rugby Park, while St Johnstone take two places after their 2-1 win at Hibs.

St Mirren take two places after they secured the top six despite a 2-1 defeat to Hearts.

One Motherwell player is included after they came from behind to win 3-2 at Dundee, with Aberdeen and Livingston taking the final places after their goalless draw in West Lothian.

Here, WhoScored take a look at the five best-rated players to make the team of the week…

Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren) - 7.61

St. Mirren were on the wrong side of the 2-1 result when they came up against Hearts at the weekend, but the performance of Toyosi Olusanya was reason to take positives from the game. Not only did Olusanya score a consolation goal but he also proved a handful for the Hearts back line, completing five dribbles and winning two aerial battles in the fixture.

Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) - 7.69.

It was a stalemate when Aberdeen travelled to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingstone. Despite the absence of goals, Gartenmann managed to impress with an assured performance which saw the 26-year-old win 100 per cent of his aerial battles, make three tackles and four clearances in the shutout.

Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - 7.83.

The latest Old Firm clash did not disappoint and the drama was in abundance. Daizen Maeda got the away side in front inside the first minute in a dream start for Brendan Rodgers' side. Maeda was awarded player of the match for his showing which included three shots, two aerial wins and six tackles.

Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) - 7.93

Image: Kilmarnock's Joe Wright

Kilmarnock victory over Ross County was the 11th clean sheet that Killie have kept this season. A key contributor to their defensive success is centre-back Joe Wright. The 29-year-old put in a commanding performance that included winning 100 per cent of his attempted tackles, as well as winning six aerial duels and making a total of 11 clearances.

Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) - 8.35

Kyle Vassell is the WhoScored.com Player of the Week after receiving a rating of 8.35 for his involvement in the 1-0 victory over Ross County at the BBSP Stadium. Vassell scored the only goal of the game just after the hour mark and caused the County defence all kinds of problems throughout. Aside from finding the net, the 31-year-old also completed three successful dribbles and won five aerial duels.

