Scottish Premiership: Celtic and Rangers title twists, top-six push & survival battle

With the Scottish Premiership title race on a knife edge, three teams pushing the final top-six spot and also a fierce battle for survival, it promises to be another dramatic weekend of action.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday as Ross County host Rangers, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

It has been a frustrating week for Rangers with another call-off at Dundee depriving them of the chance of returning to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They could be four points behind Celtic come kick-off on Sunday, but having played two games less.

The Staggies, who have lost twice to Rangers this season, have their own battle as they look to avoid the relegation play-off for a second successive season.

They are currently 11th, four points behind St Johnstone in the battle for safety.

Can Celtic put the pressure back on Rangers?

Rangers' midweek postponement means Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to four points, although they will have played two games more.

That lead could be wiped before the split but Brendan Rodgers' side will be looking to put some pressure on their rivals.

St Mirren have already secured a top-six finish but will be looking for a run to keep their hopes of European football next season alive.

They are five points behind Kilmarnock in fourth with just one win in their last five league games.

Will Dundee end turbulent week with a top-six spot?

It has not been a good week for Dundee with their game against Rangers postponed again due to a waterlogged pitch.

That followed a late defeat to Motherwell last weekend but Tony Docherty's side are still favourites to clinch the final top-six place.

If they beat Aberdeen on Saturday they will guarantee a top-half finish, but dropped points would mean they would need to take something against Rangers on April 17.

The Dons Premiership safety is all but secure, but they do have a new manager to impress with the club yet to confirm a new appointment.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin is back in the running to be their next manager, after initial approaches last month proved to be unsuccessful.

Can Motherwell or Hibs keep top-six hopes alive?

There is plenty at stake at Fir Park this weekend with Motherwell and Hibernian still in with a chance of a top-six place.

They both need to win to keep that hope alive, while also relying on Aberdeen beating Dundee at Pittodrie.

Since winning both of their first two home league games of the season, Motherwell have only won two of their last 14 matches at Fir Park but they are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Hibs.

Nick Montgomery's side have lost their last two league games - they haven't lost three in a row since their opening three of this season.

Will Livingston's winless run end at Tynecastle?

Livingston are nine points adrift at the bottom of the table with their stay in the Scottish Premiership all but certain to end this season.

David Martindale's side are without a win in their last 14 away games while Hearts are unbeaten in their last eight at home.

The Jambos are 11 points clear in third with Steven Naismith keen to build on last weekend's win at St Mirren to secure their place as best of the rest.

Can St Johnstone boost their survival hopes against an in-form Killie?

St Johnstone's halted their winless run with a hard-fought victory against Hibs last time out to boost their chances of avoiding the relegation play-off.

Craig Levein's side sit 10th, four points ahead of Ross County, ahead of their final game before the split.

Kilmarnock, who have already secured their place in the top-six, are unbeaten in their last four games and still have a chance to catch Hearts in third.

St Johnstone have a strong record against Killie having won seven of their last 10 meetings - Kilmarnock have lost on their last four visits to McDiarmid Park.

