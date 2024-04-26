Scottish Premiership: Rangers at St Mirren & Celtic face Dundee, live on Sky

There's plenty to be decided at both ends of the Scottish Premiership as the post-split fixtures get under way this weekend.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday as St Mirren host Rangers before the attention switches to Dens Park for Dundee vs Celtic.

Every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

After their Scottish Cup semi-final victories, it is back to the title race for the Old Firm with an exciting double-header on Sunday.

Rangers are away to St Mirren as they push for their first league win in four to move level on points with Celtic, before the Hoops take on Dundee.

St Mirren, who still have a chance of securing European football, have not beaten Rangers in the league since 2011.

Celtic have won their last nine league meetings with Dundee and, even if Rangers win earlier in the day, another victory would see them take a three-point lead into the final four games of an exciting title battle.

Will Livingston's relegation be confirmed?

Image: Livingston's Premiership stay is all but over

It has been a long, dismal campaign for Livingston with just three league wins and their stay in the top-flight is about to come to an end after six seasons.

Defeat to Ross County this weekend would seal their fate while giving the Staggies hope in their battle to avoid another relegation play-off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County stunned Rangers in their last league match

County, who are 12 points ahead of Livi in 11th, have lost their last six league games away from home. They have never lost seven in succession on the road in the top-flight.

Can Hearts secure third?

Image: Hearts can secure third in the Scottish Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock

After their Hampden heartache in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Hearts can confirm their place as the best of the rest in the Premiership this weekend if they win at Kilmarnock.

Steven Naismith's side are 11 points clear of Killie and will guarantee third spot and clinch European group stage football in their first game in the split.

It will a tough test against Derek McInnes' side who have only lost twice at home in the league this season, and are also chasing a place in Europe.

Will Motherwell end their winless run against Dons?

Motherwell travel to Aberdeen this weekend looking to end their poor record against the Dons, having failed to beat them in their last five meetings.

The Fir Park side conceded a three-goal lead on their last visit to Pittodrie with Aberdeen claiming a 3-3 draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell

While Motherwell's top-flight status is all but secure, Aberdeen still run the risk of being dragged into the relegation play-off place.

Both sides are yet to guarantee their top-flight status for next season. The Dons are currently five points above the relegation play-off with Motherwell a further two points ahead.

Can Hibs avoid another defeat in Perth?

Image: Who will come out on top at McDiarmid Park?

St Johnstone are without a win in their last seven home league games while this weekend's opponents Hibs are winless in their previous seven on the road.

Craig Levein's side know anything but a victory could see them dragged back into the relegation play-off place with just four games left to play.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the top-six, Hibs sit nine points clear of the relegation zone but will be aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats at McDiarmid Park this season.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...