Celtic vs Rangers: Who has the advantage in crucial Old Firm clash?

It is the 'last throw of the dice' for Rangers in the Premiership title race. Can they find a way past Celtic for the first time this season?

Philippe Clement takes his side to Parkhead on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, knowing defeat would all but hand the title to their Old Firm rivals.

Celtic have a three-point lead at the top of the table after a dramatic season where both sides have dropped vital points.

We sat down with former Hoops captain Paul Lambert and ex-Rangers striker Billy Dodds ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Paul Lambert

"I think these games are unique. It doesn't matter who is in form.

"When you play in this kind of atmosphere, especially when you've got the whole stadium behind you, they'll expect you to win. That's why the crowd is so important for Celtic.

"There's always a time in the season when you step it up, when you know the finish line is there, and I think they've got the bit between their teeth. It's an Old Firm game and anything can happen, but Celtic are the favourites to win it.

"If Rangers lose this on Saturday, this isn't the game that's lost them the title. It's the Ross County and Dundee ones. Celtic had it, then they gave the impetus back and I don't think Celtic will give it back again.

"The reality is it's a tough gig to play in, and you do have to be mentally strong."

Billy Dodds

"Celtic are favourites at home, favourites because of where they are mentally and how they're going about it, getting their players back.

"That doesn't always mean that you're going to go and win it and it's still a brilliant opportunity to win it for Rangers.

"I know they've let it slip with the Ross County and Dundee games but there's a chance where it's all in. That's the way it feels. Go and win it at Parkhead, it's their last throw of the dice.

"I've got a feeling it won't be as straightforward as people think."

