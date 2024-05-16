Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen players in WhoScored team of the week

Celtic wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title with a game to spare while the battle for survival is going to the wire.

There are seven Hoops players in the latest best XI after they cruised to a third straight title with a 5-0 win away at Kilmarnock.

Rangers have one player included after they came back from two goals down to beat Dundee 5-2.

Two Hibernian players feature after their 3-0 win at home to Motherwell with Aberdeen taking the final place after their impressive 5-1 victory at Livingston.

Here, WhoScored look at their five best-rated performers in the Scottish Premiership...

5. Liam Scales (Celtic) - 8.70 rating

Image: Liam Scales impressed in Celtic's win at Kilmarnock

Celtic secured the Scottish Premiership title in style on Wednesday night as they smashed Kilmarnock 5-0 at Rugby Park with Liam Scales standing firm at the back. Indeed, the 25-year-old made six clearances in the resounding victory and found a team-mate with 93.4 per cent of his 121 attempted passes to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.70.

4. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) - 9.09 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and Motherwell.

Martin Boyle netted his fourth and fifth league goals of the season as Hibs eased past Motherwell in the capital on Wednesday night. Boyle scored with two of five shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made three key passes in a 3-0 win.

3. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) - 9.88 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Dundee.

Todd Cantwell put in his best-rated performance of the season as Rangers claimed a 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday night. Cantwell was directly involved in two of five goals, netting with one of four shots, and provided an assist with one of six key passes on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 9.88.

2. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) - 10.0 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston.

Aberdeen smashed Livingston 5-1 in midweek with Junior Hoilett the star performer having claimed a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating. Hoilett was directly involved in four of five goals, hitting the back of the net with two of five shots and providing two assist from five key passes in a fine showing.

1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 10.0 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and Celtic.

Another with a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating, Matt O'Riley was superb in Celtic's mauling of Kilmarnock as he scored twice and provided one assist. The Dane scored with two of five shots, while that assist came from seven key passes with O'Riley outstanding in the win that confirmed Celtic as champions.

