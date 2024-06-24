Scottish Premiership 2024/25 fixtures: When are they announced? All you need to know about key dates

Fixtures for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will be announced on Thursday June 27; we will have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing an hour-long show; Championship, League One & League Two matches will also be revealed
Monday 24 June 2024 10:17, UK
The fixtures for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will be announced on Thursday June 27 at 9am.
The Premier League fixtures have been announced but in Scotland, fans from across the SPFL have had to wait a bit longer to see their full fixture lists revealed for the new campaign.
Brendan Rodgers will discover who Celtic's title defence begins against after edging Rangers to top spot last season - with Philippe Clement facing a summer rebuild across Glasgow as he bids to catch their rivals.
Aberdeen will be led by new boss Jimmy Thelin, while David Gray is at the helm at Hibs, as both clubs look to return to the top six and ultimately catch Hearts who finished third last season.
At the other end, Don Cowie will be hoping Ross County avoid a third successive 11th-place finish after being given the job permanently following their play-off win over Raith Rovers - while Dundee United return to top flight after their Championship title win.
Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.
Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2024/25 season will be released at 9am on Thursday June 27.
We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.
Start date - August 3/4
Final pre-split fixtures - April 12/13, 2025
Final round of matches - May 17/18, 2025
Premiership play-off final - May 22 & 25, 2025
Scottish Championship start - August 2/3
Scottish Championship final round - May 2, 2025
Scottish League 1 & League 2 start - August 3
Scottish League 1 & League 2 final round - May 3, 2025
Viaplay League Cup final - December 15
Scottish Cup final - TBC
Start date - August 11
SWPL 1 winter break - December 23 to January 12, 2025
SWPL 2 winter break - December 16 to January 4, 2025
Final pre-split fixtures - March 2, 2025
Final round of matches - May 18, 2025
Play-off finals - May 22/23, 2025
Sky Sports Cup final - March 22 or 23, 2025
Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.
Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.
Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.
Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.
Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.
Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!