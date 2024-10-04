Scottish Premiership preview: What to look out for this weekend as Celtic travel to Ross County and Rangers host St Johnstone

There is a full Scottish Premiership card to look forward to this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday for Celtic's clash with Ross County, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Celtic will be looking to forget Dortmund and get back to their relentless domestic form on Sunday when they face Ross County, live on Sky.

The Hoops will no doubt still be hurting from their 7-1 Champions League defeat, but they are seemingly unstoppable in the Premiership with six wins without conceding a goal meaning they will set a new club record if they continue that form in Dingwall.

Image: Celtic fell to a 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

County have only won one league match this season and have lost their last 11 games against Celtic.

Can Rangers bounce back from Europa nightmare?

Image: Rangers lost 4-1 to Lyon in midweek

It was also a European night to forget for Rangers as their four-game winning run was halted in a 4-1 Europa League defeat to Lyon at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement will be determined to return to the form that secured back-to-back league games without conceding - only once since the start of last season have they won three in a row while keeping a clean sheet each time.

Simo Valakari will be in the away dugout as he takes charge of St Johnstone for the first time after replacing Craig Levein.

The Perth side have lost five of their seven Premiership matches this season, including last weekend's 6-0 defeat to Celtic, and sit 10th in the table with four points.

Will Hearts end Aberdeen's winning run?

Image: Yan Dhanda celebrates with Lawrence Shankland after scoring Hearts' late winner in the Europa Conference League

While the Old Firm struggled in Europe, a late Yan Dhanda goal secured a Conference League win for Hearts against Dinamo Minsk - their first win in any competition this season.

They will be aiming to build on that result to get off the mark in the Premiership. If they lose at Aberdeen they will be only the second side in the last 19 seasons to have two or fewer points in their opening eight matches of a top-flight campaign.

Image: Aberdeen will be without Pape Gueye until January

13 might be unlucky for some but that's the number of straight wins Aberdeen can make it under Jimmy Thelin this weekend.

The Dons are only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference but they will be without Pape Habib Gueye, who has scored six goals this season, until January after he suffered a quad tear in training.

Can Motherwell's Miller add to Hibs' misery?

Image: Motherwell's Lennon Miller scored twice last time out

Lennon Miller scored a double as Motherwell won last time out - if the 18-year-old scores at Easter Road on Saturday he will become the youngest player to score in back-to-back top-flight appearances for the Steelmen for 15 years.

Motherwell have won three of their last four Premiership matches, but have only managed to beat Hibs twice in their last 13 meetings.

David Gray's side though are struggling for form this season with just one win from their opening six matches.

They are currently ninth in the table with five points.

Will Dundee United continue to impress on the road?

Image: Dundee United are unbeaten on the road this season

Dundee United have yet to lose an away match since their return to the Scottish Premiership this season.

Only three newly promoted sides have managed to avoid defeat in their first four on the road since the top-flight was rebranded in 2013.

St Mirren, who currently sit sixth, have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Buddies have scored first in each of their last four league games but have won just one of them.

Can Kilmarnock end their winless run?

Kilmarnock have made a struggling start to the season and are yet to win a Premiership match and sit 11th after drawing their last three games.

Not since March 2000 have Killie drawn four successive top-flight matches, a run which included a 2-2 stalemate with Dundee.

Each of the last five league meetings between Dundee and Kilmarnock have been draws, with four of them finishing 2-2.

Dundee have won just one of their last 14 league games and have conceded two goals in each of their last four.

