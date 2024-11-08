Scottish Premiership preview: What to look out for this weekend as Celtic go to Kilmarnock and Rangers host Hearts

There is a full Scottish Premiership card to look forward to this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Rugby Park on Sunday as Kilmarnock host Celtic, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Celtic will be looking to end another brilliant week on a high after their impressive Champions League win against RB Leipzig.

That came after they booked their place in the Scottish League Cup final to maintain their unbeaten start to the domestic season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes on the challenge of trying to end Celtic's unbeaten domestic campaign when they meet at Rugby Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Another win will ensure they remain top of the Premiership, although they have lost two of their last three games in Ayrshire in all competitions.

Kilmarnock have scored and conceded in seven of their last eight league games and currently sit eighth in the table.

Will Rangers ease the pressure with much-needed league win?

Philippe Clement is eyeing a win against Hearts both to avoid dropping further behind in the title race and to make up for their opening-day goalless draw at Tynecastle in August.

Neither side managed to win in Europe in midweek - Rangers managed a creditable Europa League draw with Olympiakos, while Hearts were left to rue missed chances in their Conference League defeat at home to Heidenheim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hearts' clash with Rangers on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership.

The Jambos have accumulated as many points in four league games under Neil Critchley as their previous 12 league matches before he joined combined.

Hearts' Premiership victory last weekend lifted them back off the foot of the table, but only by one point.

Can Hibs find a vital victory?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and Dundee Utd.

The pressure is on Hibs' head coach David Gray to pick up just their second Premiership win of their season to lift them back off the foot of the table.

They have drawn their last three games, dropping a league-high 11 points from winning positions in the league this season.

Image: St Mirren could move back into the Scottish Premiership's top-six

St Mirren won both of their league trips to Hibernian last season, having won just two of their previous 13 top-flight away games in Leith.

The Buddies will move back into the top six if they avoid defeat on Saturday.

Will Aberdeen's unbeaten Premiership start continue?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Aberdeen will be looking to bounce back from their League Cup exit and continue their impressive Premiership title push.

The Dons can move top of the table, until Sunday at least, if they hold onto their winning home run against Dundee.

They are unbeaten in 15 against the Dark Blues at Pittodrie, with Dundee only winning two of the last 29 meetings.

Tony Docherty's side have only won once on the road this season but will take confidence from their late win against Kilmarnock last weekend.

Can Motherwell win back-to-back games against St Johnstone?

Image: Motherwell lost to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final last time out

After their 2-1 win in August, Motherwell are looking for back-to-back league victories over St Johnstone for the first time since November 2019.

Stuart Kettlewell's side have lost their last two home league games and haven't lost three in a row at Fir Park since 2022.

St Johnstone will also be hoping for an upturn in form having lost their last two games, keeping just two clean sheets in the league this season.

Will Dundee United move up to third?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher on the penalty awarded to Dundee United and the decision to not award one to Hibernian at Easter Road.

Dundee United have the added incentive of moving above Rangers and into third with a win, for 24 hours at least.

Jim Goodwin's side are without a victory in their last three league games, though, and have only managed to keep a clean sheet once in their last seven home ties.

Ross County have drawn eight of their last 14 in the Premiership but have a chance to move into the top half of the table if they beat United after their first meeting of the season ended in a draw.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...