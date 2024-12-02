Scottish Premiership: Rangers & Hibs wins ease pressure, Aberdeen lose ground on unstoppable Celtic ahead of game live on Sky
Rangers won 1-0 at St Johnstone; Celtic hammered Ross County 5-0; Hibs beat Motherwell 3-0; Aberdeen drew 1-1 at Hearts; St Mirren lost 2-0 at Dundee United; Dundee vs Kilmarnock ended 1-1; watch Aberdeen vs Celtic on Wednesday live on Sky from 7.15pm
Monday 2 December 2024 11:20, UK
Vital wins for Rangers and Hibernian have eased some pressure, but it was another game without a win for Aberdeen as they lost ground to relentless Celtic in the title race ahead of Wednesday's clash at Pittodrie, live on Sky Sports.
Vital away win eases pressure at Rangers
Rangers knew they had to win at St Johnstone. It was not pretty but their scrappy 1-0 victory avoided three straight Premiership defeats on the road while closing the gap on Aberdeen in second.
Ianis Hagi was handed his first league start of the season and there were more positives than negatives for the Romania international as he played a key role in the own goal that secured the points in Perth.
- Stream the Scottish Premiership with NOW
- Download the Sky Sports App
- Scottish Premiership table | Fixtures | Results
- Free-to-watch Scottish Premiership highlights
There was also a start for captain James Tavernier who also put Jason Holt under pressure as he turned the ball into his own net in the second half.
After their impressive Europa League victory in Nice, Philippe Clement's side had to win ugly against a Saints side who look much improved under new manager Simo Valakari.
Trending
- Ref Watch LIVE! Saints disallowed goal, Arsenal penalties analysed
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City hopes
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG in talks to sign Salah on a free
- 'I lost all respect' - Verstappen slams Russell after Qatar confrontation
- Hits and misses: Rashford transformed under Amorim
- Salah: Contract situation is in my head | Sturridge: Show him the money!
- Papers: PSG offer Chelsea surprise swap deal for Nkunku
- Rashford and Zirkzee give Amorim perfect PL start at Old Trafford
- Man Utd latest: Fernandes suffers injury scare during Everton win
- Kompany gives Kane injury update: 'You can't replace him'
Rangers have only managed to score three away goals in the league this season so there is still a lot of improvement needed if they are to put any pressure on the top two this season.
Turning point for Hibs?
Based on Saturday's emphatic win at Motherwell, it appears Hibs' dramatic comeback against Aberdeen was the catalyst to kickstart their season.
They played with purpose from kick-off at Fir Park and their attacking style showed a side full of confidence while the hosts were far below their best.
It has been a dismal start for head coach David Gray but the Easter Road board has backed him and, based on their performance on Saturday, the squad are behind the former captain as well.
They are off the bottom of the Premiership, three points above Hearts but with their next game away to Celtic they are probably set to face the toughest test of the season.
Aberdeen lose pace on unstoppable Celtic
After their blistering start under Jimmy Thelin, it was a third game without a win for Aberdeen as they dropped five points behind Premiership leaders Celtic who they host on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.
There were six changes for the Dons and a back four who had never played together before.
Thelin seems to have his mind on keeping the squad fresh for the hectic festive period but there is no doubt he will have learned something about his fringe players at Tynecastle.
While the Dons have toiled in the last three games, Celtic look to be getting stronger.
Brendan Rodgers also made six changes but the fact five of them scored in a blistering start against Ross County shows the squad he has at his disposal as he juggles domestic and European duties.
Luke McCowan was the most impressive of the incoming players with a goal and three assists proving his switch from Dundee in the summer was the right one.
No one would have been surprised if the Hoops had hit double figures as they launched wave after wave of attack against the Staggies who offered little.
Aberdeen fought back for a draw at Celtic Park earlier in the season, but you can sense the Hoops are determined to make that their only dropped point.
Injury woes as Critchley takes positives from draw
Hibs' win at Motherwell put the pressure on Hearts but, despite ending a four-game losing run, they remain bottom of the table.
And with the hard-fought point came injuries. Stephen Kingsley was stretchered off with a hamstring issue while Frankie Kent limped off with a knee problem.
It leaves Neil Critchley with limited defensive options as Gerald Taylor is already on the sidelines.