Scottish Premiership: Dundee Utd, Hearts, St Mirren, Motherwell & Ross County chase final two top-six spots

There are just two matches to go until the Scottish Premiership split and we have two huge battles across the table.

At the top end, five teams are battling for the final two top-six places, with Dundee Utd, Hearts, St Mirren, Motherwell and Ross County in the mix.

Further down, bottom side St Johnstone, plus Dundee and Kilmarnock, are battling for their Premiership future.

Here we take a look at what could decide the key spots in the top flight...

When does the league split?

Following matchday 33 - when all 12 clubs have played each other three times - the Scottish Premiership table splits into two.

After that, those in the top six will battle it out for the final European spots, while those at the other end fight for survival.

There are just two games to go before we know every club's fate.

Who has sealed a top-six spot?

Image: Aberdeen and Hibernian have secured their top-six spots alongside Celtic and Rangers

Champions Celtic and second-placed Rangers, as you might imagine, confirmed their top-half status a while ago. For Brendan Rodgers' side it is now all about when they can seal another title.

It could come before the split, if they beat St Johnstone on Sunday and Kilmarnock next Saturday - both live on Sky Sports. For that to happen, Rangers would also need to lose against either Hibernian this weekend, or Aberdeen next weekend - also live on Sky.

Back in November - not many would have taken you seriously if you said Hibernian would be best of the rest and have already secured their top-six spot. However, that's exactly what David Gray's side have done.

Image: David Gray has turned things around at Hibernian with a 15-game unbeaten run

A 15-game unbeaten run in the league, which has included results against Celtic, Rangers and rivals Hearts, has transformed the Easter Road side's season, with Europe now the target.

For so long Aberdeen had been in that third place. There was even talk of a title push in November when they had not lost a game. However, an 11-game unbeaten run turned into a record 14-match winless run.

Aberdeen sealed their top-six spot with victory over Motherwell

Things are a bit more stable and Jimmy Thelin's side have also achieved a top-six spot - something the fans would have been content with when going into this season under new management.

Who can get the final two places?

Image: Dundee United - who were promoted in the summer - have all but sealed a top-six spot after victory at Ross County

Fifth-placed Dundee United have all but done their bit, needing just one point to mathematically confirm their top-six spot in their first season back in the Premiership. Jim Goodwin would have wanted to retain their place in the top flight but his side have done that and then some - could they now make a push for Europe?

Below United are Hearts on 39 points - just one clear of St Mirren and Motherwell - with Ross County three further back.

The odds are stacked against County who would need to beat Aberdeen and St Mirren, plus hope those others in the mix all fail to take maximum points from their games. However, for a team who have avoided relegation via the play-offs over the past two seasons things are heading in the right direction for the Dingwall club.

Hearts may be in pole position, but it won't be easy. Neil Critchley's side are at home to Dundee United and then visit one of their challengers for sixth, Motherwell, in their final pre-split game. Meanwhile, Motherwell's other game to decide their fate is against struggling Kilmarnock.

Image: Top-six chasing Motherwell and Hearts meet in their final pre-split fixture

If football was played on paper, you'd suggest St Mirren were the favourites to sneak in. Their final two games are against 11th-placed Dundee and Ross County who are ninth. Then again, we all know football isn't played on paper. What we do know is the race for the top-six will go down to the wire.

What about the relegation battle?

While Ross County have an outside chance of claiming a top-six spot they could also get dragged into another relegation battle - that's how tight the table is.

Don Cowie's side are just four points above that dreaded relegation play-off spot - the position in which the club have finished in each of their last two seasons.

Image: Simo Valakari's St Johnstone - who are bottom of the table - failed to have a shot on target in their defeat at Hibs

Kilmarnock - who have lost four of their last five games - are even closer to that 11th spot. They find themselves just a point clear of the bottom two and in dire need of points to avoid being dragged further into the mix as the season goes on.

Image: Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock are under pressure after a winless run

It is Tony Docherty's Dundee who currently find themselves in the relegation play-off place. Last season the Dens Park side finished in the top six, this time around things are not going to plan. Like Ross County and Kilmarnock, they have seven games to ensure they can avoid finishing in the bottom two.

After 15 consecutive years in the top flight, some thought St Johnstone were certain to drop down to the Championship just a few months ago. However, Simo Valakari's side have pulled things back. They are still rooted to the bottom but - with just five points the gap to 11th - the Perth club would take a play-off spot as things stand.

The split creates drama. It's five games against the teams around you in the table. Anything can happen and one thing is for sure - we're in for a treat.