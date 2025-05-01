Scottish Premiership: Champions Celtic face Old Firm rivals Rangers, Hibs in pole position for Europe, can St Johnstone escape relegation?

It is the final Old Firm derby of the season this weekend, live on Sky Sports, with plenty still to be decided across the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic go to Ibrox as champions while Hibernian remain third with a strong chance of securing European football for next season.

There are four rounds of fixtures left before May 18, and there is sure to be plenty of drama...

What's at stake in the final Old Firm game of the season?

While the title race is over with Rangers all but guaranteed to finish second, there is always something at stake when it comes to the Old Firm.

Celtic may be champions but it's the Ibrox side who have the best head-to-head this season with two wins from the three league meetings so far.

Brendan Rodgers clinched a 3-0 victory in the first meeting of the season but it was the reverse at Ibrox in January as Rangers stormed to a 3-0 win.

Rangers then won at Celtic Park for the first time since December 2019 as Barry Ferguson clinched victory in his first Old Firm match since taking charge.

There is pride on the line for both sides. Callum McGregor will not want to be the first Celtic captain to lead the side to the title while losing three times to Rangers in the same season.

But with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen later this month and the chance to clinch a domestic treble, if it happens it would be a defeat they would likely recover from quickly.

Rangers' record against their rivals this season shows they can compete with the champions, but victory on Sunday would still leave them 14 points behind.

It would be a boost but with a Rangers takeover imminent, a new manager needed and a summer rebuild ahead there are bigger issues for the players and fans to worry about.

Race for Europe

There are five European spots up for grabs. Champions Celtic will enter the Champions League play-off round phase with Rangers likely to take a place in the second qualifying round.

Hibernian's impressive unbeaten run was ended last weekend by Aberdeen, with both sides still in the race for third with Dundee United.

Victory for Jim Goodwin's side at Hibs on Saturday would see them draw level with their opponents, while a win for Hibs would see them strengthen their grip on a place in the Europa League's second qualifying round.

The Dons would remain in contention for third if they beat St Mirren, while all but ending the Buddies' slim hopes of climbing that high in the table.

Fourth place will secure a place in the Conference League second qualifying round with the Scottish Cup winner earning a play-off place for the Europa League.

If Celtic also lift the Scottish Cup, that Europa League play-off spot goes to the team in third, with fourth getting a Europa League qualifier spot, and fifth being awarded European football too via the Conference League qualifiers.

What about the relegation battle?

There is still all to play for in the bottom six.

St Johnstone are six points adrift at the bottom and in desperate need of points to have a realistic chance of escaping automatic relegation.

Victory at home to Kilmarnock would give them a lifeline while dragging Derek McInnes' back into the scrap to avoid the drop.

Ross County currently occupy the relegation play-off place but a win against Hearts this weekend could lift them as high as ninth as they look to avoid ending a third consecutive season in 11th.

Liam Fox takes charge of Hearts this weekend following Neil Critchley's departure - if he manages to lead them to their first league win in five they would move eight points clear of the play-offs.

Dundee are still in danger as they head into the latest round of fixtures sitting just two points above County.

They are at home to Motherwell, who pulled further away from the danger zone with a win last time out, now sitting seven points clear of possible relegation.