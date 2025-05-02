Rangers vs Celtic: Barry Ferguson and Brendan Rodgers look to ease 'hurt' and restore 'pride' with Old Firm win

It's the final Old Firm clash of the season - will Rangers win the head-to-head or can Celtic show why they swept their rivals away in the Scottish Premiership title race?

Brendan Rodgers will take his players to Ibrox on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, fresh from clinching their 13th title in the last 14 years.

Celtic top the table by 17 points, but it is Rangers who have had the upper hand in their league meetings this season with two wins from three.

The Hoops won the first Premiership clash 3-0 in September, with Rangers then clinching a 3-0 win of their own at Ibrox in January before edging them 3-2 at Celtic Park in March.

There will be Celtic fans back inside Ibrox for this game, but there will be no guard of honour in their first game after wrapping up four titles in a row.

We've been hearing from both clubs ahead of Sunday's midday showdown...

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson confirms there will be no guard of honour for champions Celtic ahead of the final Old Firm clash of the season, live on Sky Sports.

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson: "It's been two really good performances, but they're in the past now. We have to forget about them. It's how we approach the game on Sunday.

"We know Celtic will be hurting because the previous results, so we have got to understand that and be aware of that.

"After the disappointing performance we had last week against St Mirren, the boys have responded in the manner that I would have wanted. So, we're clear on how we're going to approach it and these are the games, as a footballer and certainly as a manager you can't wait to be involved in.

"It's against your fiercest rivals. These are the ones that you don't need too much motivation, so I don't need to maybe say as much as I normally would.

"You're coming up against the champions who have been really dominant domestically, so we need to make sure that we're ready and we're prepared as best we can."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looks ahead to the final Old Firm clash of the season and Rangers' decision not to give the champions a guard of honour.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Like in any Celtic Rangers game, no matter what you've done in the past, you always want to win these games.

"We've proved our point over the course of the season in terms of winning the title, how we've played, the goals scored, the goal difference, our progress in Europe, but these are games where it's about pride and the pride of us as a team.

"I feel it's a game, no matter what we've done, these are big games. I know this, as the manager here, how important they are and what it means to so many people around the world, so we want to go and play to our very, very best.

"Subconsciously, what has hindered us in these games is that we have been really comfortable in the league and it shouldn't, but when we've had a win-or-bust game in the League Cup final we've won that.

"We've arrived into these games with a bit of comfort in the league and I think, subconsciously, maybe it seeps in, but certainly it can't seep into this one because it's the last Celtic-Rangers game of the season and we want to carry that through with us into next season."

Is football 'losing little traditions'?

Image: There will be no guard of honour for the champions

Ferguson confirmed Rangers will not give Celtic a guard of honour when they emerge from the tunnel to kick off their first match as this season's Scottish Premiership champions.

"It's never happened in the past and there's been this huge clamour about it," he told Sky Sports News.

"If I put myself in the shoes of a champion, it wouldn't really bother me. I think if you ask any of the Celtic players, I don't think it would bother them either.

"It's always been that way. Let's just continue that way. But one thing I will do is I will shake Brendan's hand and say well done for being so dominant as there's no doubt that's been the case this year and that's got to hurt.

"It certainly hurts me and the staff and it's got to hurt the players as well."

Celtic midfielder Luke McCowan on having nothing to prove at Ibrox with no expectation of a guard of honour from Rangers on Sunday.

Rodgers "won't lose sleep" but would rather see the tradition retained.

"The first thing I would say is it's not a rule," he added.

"You don't need to have it. I suppose I always look at the traditions of the game where it was always about that humility for the teams that have lost out on the league that they give that guard of honour for the team that have won it.

"But I also respect up here, the rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is a very emotional rivalry.

"If you're the team that's coming up short, then that can be a challenge for your supporters

"I don't sleep over it, I won't worry about it, but I always think we're losing lots of little traditions around the game and this is one of the things that you can hopefully control and still retain."