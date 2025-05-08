Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen & Hibs in battle for third, race for Europe & is it the end for St Johnstone?

There are just three Scottish Premiership games remaining and it is tight in the race for Europe with all still to play for in the relegation battle.

Hibernian are currently third but Aberdeen have rediscovered their early season form and could still catch David Gray's side.

At the other end, St Johnstone and Ross County are desperate for points to stay in the Premiership while Hearts could guarantee their safety.

As we enter the final week of the season there is still plenty to play for...

Can Aberdeen beat Rangers to continue push for third?

Aberdeen will be looking to take advantage of Rangers' poor Ibrox form as they remain in contention for third in the Scottish Premiership and a place in the Europa League's second qualifying round.

They are winless in their last seven home games in all competitions, their longest-ever run without a home win in their history.

While Barry Ferguson's side are struggling at home, the Dons have only won two of their last 14 games away from Pittodrie.

Image: Can Aberdeen add to Rangers' Ibrox woes?

They go into the weekend three points behind current third-placed side Hibs, who have a tough trip to champions Celtic on Saturday.

The last eight league matches between Rangers and Aberdeen have an even head-to-head record between the pair with three wins each, two draws, and 11 goals each.

Who else is still pushing for Europe?

Image: Hibs stunned Celtic at Easter Road earlier this season

There are five European spots up for grabs. Champions Celtic will enter the Champions League play-off round phase with Rangers set to take a place in the second qualifying round.

If Aberdeen and Hibs drop points, Dundee United would continue their push for third if they beat St Mirren, who trail Jim Goodwin's side by five points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee United

Fourth place will secure a place in the Conference League second qualifying round with the Scottish Cup winner earning a play-off place for the Europa League.

If Celtic also lift the Scottish Cup, that Europa League play-off spot goes to the team in third, with fourth getting a Europa League qualifier spot, and fifth being awarded European football too via the Conference League qualifiers.

Is there any survival hope for St Johnstone?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Johnstone lost to Kilmarnock last time out, their fourth straight defeat

Time is running out for Simo Valakari to save St Johnstone from relegation.

Defeat to Ross County on Saturday would confirm the end of their 15-year stay in the top flight with two games of the season remaining.

The Staggies will be dragged back into automatic relegation danger if they lose in Perth. They currently occupy the play-off position, six points above Saturday's opponents.

Image: Can Dundee's top scorer Simon Murray fire them to safety

Kilmarnock could all but guarantee their Premiership survival with a win at home to Dundee, who also still have plenty to play for.

Tony Docherty's side know if they lose and Ross County win this weekend they will find themselves in the play-off spot with just two games remaining.

Hearts will guarantee their place in the Premiership for next season with a win against Motherwell, who are already out of danger.