Celtic sign Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Hatem Abd Elhamed joins from Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Celtic have signed Israel international Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Be’er Sheva on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old can play either centre-back or right-back and will join the Celtic squad in training this week.

"It is an absolute honour to sign for this great club, one of the world's truly great football clubs and I could not be happier," he said.

"When you play football you want to climb to the top and be the best you can be, and I know that I have found the best place for me - a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this."

He added: "Celtic is my club now and I want to do all I can to continue to bring success to our supporters. I know the Celtic fans are the best around and I can't wait to meet them, to pull on the famous Celtic jersey and play in front of them. I will give everything to the club."

Celtic manager, Neil Lennon added: "We are really pleased to bring Hatem to Celtic, another player we think can make an important contribution to the club.

"He is a player with real attributes, he is strong and quick and I have been impressed with what I have seen of him. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic and joining up with the squad."