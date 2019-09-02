Greg Taylor’s move to Celtic from Kilmarnock is in doubt
Last Updated: 02/09/19 2:39pm
Greg Taylor’s move to Celtic from Kilmarnock is in doubt, Sky Sports News understands.
The left-back is currently with the Scotland squad in Edinburgh preparing for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header against Russia and Belgium awaiting news.
It is understood that the Kilmarnock defender underwent a medical ahead of the proposed move to Celtic on Saturday.
Neil Lennon said after Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers that he was "hopeful" Taylor would sign before Monday night's deadline, but that there was "a hold up at the Kilmarnock end".
Kilmarnock and Celtic also remain in talks over the possible season-long loan of Jack Hendry and the permanent deal of Calvin Miller.