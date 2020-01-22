Celtic's Ismaila Soro completes medical ahead of proposed move

Neil Lennon is set to add Ismaila Soro to his squad

Ismaila Soro has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Celtic.

Terms have already been agreed with Soro's current club in Israel, Bnei Yehuda, for a four-and-a-half-year deal for the 21-year-old Ivorian.

It is understood a fee of around £2m (€2.5m) has been agreed for Soro, with the club now waiting on a work permit being granted.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder was undergoing a medical in Israel as he waits for a visa to be sorted to confirm his move.

"Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce that midfielder Ismaila Soro has successfully completed a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to the club," a club statement said.

"Subject to the ongoing work permit process and international clearance, Ismaila will be in Glasgow as soon as possible. Everyone at Celtic looks forward to welcoming Ismaila to the club."

Soro began his career with FC Saxan in Moldova before joining FC Gomel in Belarus in 2017 and subsequently making the switch to Tel Aviv-based Bnei Yehuda the following year.

Kouassi loaned to Genk

Ivorian midfielder Eboue Kouassi leaves Celtic Park to make way for Soro's arrival. The 22-year-old has been loaned to KRC Genk until the end of this season.

Kouassi joined Celtic in January 2017 from Russian club Krasnodar and has since made 22 appearances for the club.

Kouassi could have joined Genk three years ago before opting for a move to Glasgow, but the Belgium club have now finally signed the player.

Celtic beat Genk to the signature of Eboue Kouassi three years ago

They said: "Eboue Kouassi is an energetic defensive midfielder who we were interested in more than three years ago, then as a budding talent with the Russian club Krasnodar.

"At the end of last week he already passed the medical tests. KRC Genk warmly welcomes Eboue and wishes him every success in our club!"

