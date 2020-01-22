Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong stretchered off as injury mars win at Kilmarnock

Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong exchanges words with Kilmarnock's Alan Power as he is stretchered off

Celtic’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock was marred by an injury to defender Jeremie Frimpong after he was stretchered off in the closing stages at Rugby Park.

The 19-year-old Dutchman has begun to establish himself in the Hoops side this season following his move from Manchester City in September.

But Frimpong and Neil Lennon must now wait to see the severity of the problem, after Killie midfielder Alan Power took the ball and player in a challenge four minutes from time.

Celtic's victory combined with Rangers' 1-0 win over St Mirren means Neil Lennon's side remain two points clear of their Glasgow rivals but having played a game more.