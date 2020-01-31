Victor Wanyama: Celtic in talks with Tottenham to re-sign midfielder

Victor Wanyama left Celtic in 2013 after two seasons at the club

Celtic are in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The 28-year-old has made only four appearances this season at Tottenham, and only one of them came as a starter in the EFL Cup defeat on penalties to Colchester United.

The Kenya international looked set to leave the club in August last year when Spurs agreed a £12m deal with Belgian side Club Brugge for his exit, but talks eventually broke down.

Wanyama left Celtic for Southampton in 2013 after making 61 appearances across two seasons.

"Victor Wanyama is a player that has been out-of-favour for some time at Tottenham," said Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour.

Wanyama's only game as a starter this campaign came in the EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United

"There was talk of him moving on in previous windows and that may just happen, that exit finally will happen in this window if they can get a deal agreed."

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 and has gone on to make 93 appearances for the club.

Celtic are looking to bolster their midfield resources further after picking up Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda.

"It would be real box office, that is for sure," said Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley. "Celtic are being a bit coy in terms of confirming the talks, but it's a player Neil Lennon knows very well from his first spell at the club.

"Victor Wanyama could be a real coup for Celtic. He scored against Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2012, he knows what this club is all about and that could really help Celtic in the run-in."

