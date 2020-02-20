Celtic vs Kilmarnock preview
Last Updated: 21/02/20 7:21pm
Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (3pm kick-off).
Team news
Celtic duo Hatem Abd Elhamed and Michael Johnston will both miss Sunday's game for Celtic, while Leigh Griffiths and Greg Taylor will both be assessed.
Kilmarnock will miss Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell.
Opta stats
- Celtic have won each of their last five league meetings with Kilmarnock, scoring 13 goals while conceding just three in reply.
- Kilmarnock are winless in their last 12 league visits to Celtic Park (D3 L9) since beating Celtic 2-0 there in October 2012 under Kenny Shiels.
- Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games (L1), including 12 of 13 this season; the Hoops have scored 45 goals and conceded just seven in those 15 matches.
- Kilmarnock have won three of their last four league matches (L1), this after having only won one of their previous 13 beforehand (D3 L9).
- Callum McGregor has found the net in each of his last three league games for Celtic; the last player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances for the club was Odsonne Edouard in November 2018.