Shane Duffy: Celtic closing in on loan deal for Brighton defender

Shane Duffy has made over 100 appearances for Brighton

Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Brighton defender Shane Duffy.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Celtic had made a loan bid for the Republic of Ireland defender.

Talks have progressed well between the two clubs and the player is keen to join the Scottish champions, who he grew up supporting.

Duffy supported Celtic as a boy and is keen on a loan switch to Scotland

Celtic are expected to pay a loan fee of just under £2m and Brighton want Neil Lennon's side to contribute a large chunk of his wages - which are believed to be in the region of £45,000 per week.

West Brom and West Ham were also keen on signing the 28-year-old this summer.

Duffy has been at Brighton since 2016 and has made over 100 appearances for the Premier League club.

He came through the academy at Everton and then moved on to Blackburn Rovers.

He has been capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland and was in the squad for their Euro 2016 campaign.

Celtic are bidding for a 10th straight title in Scotland - and they bounced back from last week's Champions League defeat with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

