Shane Duffy leaves Celtic and returns to Brighton after 'tough year' with Scottish Premiership side

Celtic have confirmed defender Shane Duffy has returned to parent club Brighton from his loan spell in Scotland.

Celtic paid a loan fee of just under £2m and around £25,000 of Duffy's £45,000-a-week wages when signing the defender from Brighton for the 2020/21 season.

The 29-year-old went on to make 27 appearances, but he has not played since February 14 and had been set to miss Celtic's last two Scottish Premiership matches through injury.

Shane Duffy has returned to his parent club @OfficialBHAFC.



We wish @shaneduffy the very best of luck for the future 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ODgRAw1t42 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 7, 2021

The Republic of Ireland international addressed the exit on Instagram, where he admitted it has been a "tough year" on and off the field.

Duffy faced criticism for some of his performances, which former Celtic boss Neil Lennon called "hysterical" and "ridiculous" last year, while the player also highlighted cases of online abuse he received in both February and March.

"Grateful for the opportunity to get the chance to play for a club that many dream about doing," Duffy said on Instagram.

"Thanks to the supporters and the players for helping me through a tough year on and off the field.

"Not many know what goes on behind the scenes. Time to hit restart button and get myself sorted. Celtic football club will always have a place in my heart."

Two of Duffy's 27 appearances came in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup.

He played all 90 minutes of the semi-final win over Aberdeen, and then started the penalty-shootout victory over Hearts in the final in December.