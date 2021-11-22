Celtic on-loan winger Jota isn't ready to think about his future

Celtic winger Jota is insisting he just wants to enjoy football rather than think about his long-term future.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining on loan from Benfica in the summer and picked up the Scottish Premiership player of the month award for October.

Celtic have the option to buy him from the Portuguese club for £6.5m, with reports suggesting the club are ready to secure him on a permanent deal.

Jota though is not thinking about the long term.

"My focus is not on that right now," said the winger. "My focus is on the team, our games and our victories.

"I wake up every day thinking I want to do this, this and this. I am not thinking about next week, next month or next year," he added.

"Let me enjoy football and be happy."

Jota was named Scottish Premiership player of the month for October after scoring twice and setting up two other goals as Celtic narrowed the gap on Rangers at the top of the table.

It completes an awards double for the club, with manager Ange Postecoglou named Manager of the Month for October.

Jackson: Celtic must sign Jota now

Former Celtic striker Darren Jackson believes Celtic should sign Jota on a permanent basis.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: "He just looks like he's loving it - loving playing football and creating goals as much as scoring goals.

"I don't know what's in his contract but if the option is there to go and buy him now then, yes, I would go and buy him now.

"Get it out the road and he's a Celtic player, because you never know who else is looking at him.

"I would think Celtic will be getting pressure to go and buy him now and the fans would love that."