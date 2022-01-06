Celtic transfer news: Liam Shaw, Vasilis Barkas and Boli Bolingoli could leave

Celtic are looking to offload a number of players in the January transfer window to reduce the size of the squad.

The Hoops acted early on New Year's Eve, announcing the signings of all three J League targets - Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

Celtic currently has 34 first-team players, with an additional eight out on loan.

Sky Sports News understands the Scottish Premiership side will now focus on 'outs', before making moves on further incomings for the first team squad.

Summer signing Liam Shaw looks set to depart for Motherwell on loan until the end of the season, although St Johnstone also interested.

The 20-year-old has made just one start since his summer move to Glasgow from Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Ewan Henderson has joined Hibernian on loan until the end of the season, before the move becomes permanent.

A number of clubs in Europe, including in Turkey, remain interested in goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, but Celtic have received no offers for the Greece international at this stage - with the club also open to offers for left-back Boli Bolingoli.

Meanwhile, Celtic are due to sign Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny for £125,000 - initially joining the B team.

Image: Vasilis Barkas has struggled since joining Celtic

Celtic have opened talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur in their bid to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals.

The Scottish Premiership side intend to trigger the option-to-buy clauses for both players, who have impressed boss Ange Postecoglou.

Image: Jota (left) is on loan from Benfica while Carter-Vickers joined from Tottenham

A fee of £6.5m was negotiated in principle with Benfica to sign Jota, who is currently back in Lisbon to have his injury assessed.

An initial fee of £6m is in the agreement of Carter-Vickers' loan, with one source telling Sky Sports News talks between Celtic and Spurs are based around the structure of any potential permanent deal. It's understood there is no wriggle-room on the overall price for the United States defender.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the stand-out goals scored in the Scottish Premiership during December

Follow all the latest across Sky Sports

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.