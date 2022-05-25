Jota: Celtic close to signing Benfica winger in permanent deal after loan spell

Celtic are closing in on a permanent transfer to sign Portuguese winger Jota - with a deal expected to be completed this week.

The 23-year-old has told Benfica he wishes to remain at the Scottish Premiership champions after initially joining on loan in the summer.

Jota played a key part in Celtic's double-winning side - contributing to 27 goals across all competitions as Ange Postecoglou's side won the league and League Cup.

Celtic are holding further talks with Benfica this week, with an option-to-buy clause already agreed at over £6m. Benfica will however want a significant future sell-on percentage added to the deal.

What does Jota bring to Celtic?

Sky Sports' Sahil Jaidka

It comes as no surprise that Celtic fans are desperate for the Portuguese star to join the club on a permanent deal after such an impressive loan spell.

The winger has not only shown he has an eye for goal but his pace, skill and movement has been a real handful for defences to deal with.

To score 13 goals and also make 14 assists across all competitions during your first season at a new club will give supporters hope there is even more to come once Jota has a full pre-season under him.

The deadline-day arrival has bought into Celtic's approach under Postecoglou of being relentless with the ball and without it, and, if the early signs are anything to go by, the fans have every right to be excited for what is to come.

