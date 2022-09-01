 Skip to content

Celtic: Oliver Abildgaard completes season-long deal on Deadline Day

Oliver Abilgaard becomes Celtic's ninth summer signing; the 26-year-old joins from Rubin Kazan; the midfielder has been capped once for Denmark; he made 22 appearances last season, scoring once and claiming three assists

By Alison Conroy

Friday 2 September 2022 00:50, UK

Oliver Abildgaard is Celtic&#39;s ninth summer signing
Image: Oliver Abildgaard is Celtic's ninth summer signing

Celtic have signed Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan on a season-long deal.

The 26-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, was keen to leave Russia this summer.

He made 22 appearances last season, scoring once and claiming three assists from his defensive midfield role.

He is Celtic's third signing from Kazan following the acquisitions of Sead Haksabanovic last week and Carl Starfelt last year.

Abildgaard told Celtic TV: "This is a day I've been very much looking forward to ever since I heard the possibility of coming here.

"I've been following the highlights recently, ever since I heard about the interest, and I've also been keeping my eye on Carl Starfelt as well ever since he moved here a year ago.

Oliver Abildgaard in action for Denmark in 2020
Image: Abildgaard has one cap for Denmark

"He's been amazed by the club ever since he came here, and the life in Glasgow as well. He's enjoying it very much and he's only told me good things about it."

"At all times it would be perfect to come here but, of course, with these big games coming up, I'm really looking forward to feeling the atmosphere, not only in the stadium but also in the city," he said.

"I've only heard very good things about the fans and the culture of the club. It goes without saying how big the fanbase and I'm just looking forward to being part of it."

Celtic have made nine summer signings with Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alexandro Bernabei, Aaron Mooy, Benjamin Siegrist, Moritz Jenz and Daizen Maeda also joining.

