Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham links: 'I never plan anything'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has told Sky Sports he is focused on the "here and now" amid speculation he could leave for Spurs.

Reports have suggested Postecoglou is the main candidate for the post after Feyenoord boss Arne Slot ruled himself out of the running.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge having replaced Cristian Stellini, who stepped in when Antonio Conte parted company with the London club in March.

Celtic will lift their second Premiership title under Postecoglou on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and he insisted that is his focus.

"I've been asked about these things plenty of times, what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.

"My ambitions right now are to enjoy tomorrow [Saturday], have a good game and then try and win a cup final and make it a special season.

"It's not every year you get the opportunity to win a treble and, if anyone thinks I'm thinking anything other than that, they don't know me."

The Australian has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs this season, including Everton and Chelsea, but when asked if he has thought about his future beyond the end of this season, Postecoglou added: "No, because I know that's not how football works."

"You can't as a manager chart a course for yourself to be in a certain position in a certain time.

"The one thing I do know for certain is that if you're not concentrating on the task in hand, your destiny gets taken out of your hands.

"I've worked really hard in my career not to be in that position and the way I've done that is to make sure, beyond what happens this week, I'm not going to think about anything else.

Image: Celtic clinched the title at Hearts earlier this month

"Whatever happens in my career from here will happen because I'm doing really well.

"I think what the Celtic fans want is their manager to be concentrating on what's important for them now.

"I'd hate to think our supporters want me thinking about anything else other than having a great game tomorrow, having a great day and then winning a cup final to make it a treble, which will make it a special year."

McGregor: We don't want to lose him

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is hoping Ange Postecoglou remains at the club amid reports linking him with Tottenham.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor spoke to Sky Sports after the Tottenham links emerged:

"If he's doing a good job, it means the players are doing a good job and then the other side of that is you don't want to lose him.

"You realise how good a manger he is, how good a person he is to have in the building.

"He's been fantastic since he walked through the door, real authority and clarity in what he's asking the players to do.

"Quite rightly he'll be linked with big jobs but we obviously want to keep him as long as we can."

