Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham want to talk with Celtic manager after Scottish Cup final over vacant manager's position

Tottenham want to hold talks with Ange Postecoglou after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final with Inverness about their vacant manager's job.

The Premier League club are expected to officially approach Celtic for permission to speak to the Australian following Saturday's game.

Spurs want to be respectful of an important fixture for Celtic and Postecoglou, who insisted this week that he is only thinking about the game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and not the intensive speculation over his future.

We reported earlier this week how he has emerged as the new leading candidate to permanent succeed Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way.

Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva remain the other names on Spurs' list of interesting prospects for the role.

Spurs are still looking for a new permanent manager after Arne Slot declared he was staying at Feyenoord last week.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge after replacing Cristian Stellini, who stepped in when Antonio Conte parted company with the London club in March.

Postecoglou, who has won 82 of his 112 games in charge at Celtic, is on the brink of clinching a domestic treble in Scotland.

They play Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday having already won the Premiership and League Cup.

"It doesn't register," he said. "I get that people love to speculate on these things but we've worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position.

"For me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it's just not who I am."

Postecoglou has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs this season, including those at Everton and Chelsea, and he is confident his players will not be affected by the latest interest.

"We've done this dance a few times this year so I think the players are well aware of where my thoughts lie," the 57-year-old added.

"Whatever it is, the players are really good at just focusing on what's important - and what's important is getting ready for a big game on Saturday.

"It doesn't enter my sphere of thinking because my role is to make sure my team is absolutely prepared for whatever the next challenge is.

"Far be it from me to say that if a cup final isn't enough for me to draw all my attention to that then nothing will be."