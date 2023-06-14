Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in advanced talks with their former manager over return to Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic are in advanced talks with Brendan Rodgers over a deal to return to the club as manager.

It is understood the Scottish Premiership champions have offered the 50-year-old a deal that is in excess of his previous contract, which would make him the highest-paid manager in the club's history again.

Following initial talks, the two parties are thought to be holding further discussions on Wednesday with one source telling Sky Sports News an agreement is not far away.

It is understood Rodgers will be backed by Celtic's board in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League.

Rodgers - who left Celtic in 2019 - had also been linked to the vacant job at Leeds United despite planning to take an extended break away from the dugout following his departure from Leicester City in April.

Sky Sports News reported last Monday he would be sounded out over replacing Ange Postecoglou, although Celtic have also been looking at other candidates including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca.

'I would have no hesitation in going back'

Image: Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester in 2019 but looks set to return to Glasgow

Although his mid-season exit from Glasgow did not go down well with the supporters, it appears time is indeed a healer with many open to the idea of the Northern Irishman returning.

Rodgers has previously said he would not hesitate to rejoin Celtic one day, so could this be the time?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic fans react to the news that Rodgers is in the frame to replace Ange Postecoglou

Rodgers said after leaving Parkhead: "That challenge may come in the future and I would have absolutely no hesitation in going back.

"An incredible club. Like everything else in life, it's just about timing. Whether I will be received back or not is a different story but would I go back to Celtic? Absolutely."

Celtic were a well-coached side under Rodgers and he fared slightly better than Postecoglou in Europe, finishing third in their Champions League group in 2016/17 before exiting the Europa League at the next stage, and coming bottom of the group the following season.

At Leicester, Rodgers led the Foxes to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in his first two full seasons and they beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in 2021, but he left in April after the now-relegated side dropped into the Premier League's bottom three.

What awaits the next manager?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic have won back-to-back league titles

The last time Celtic were searching for a new manager, the club was in turmoil after losing the league to Rangers by 25 points and several players out on contract.

If Rodgers comes in to replace Postecoglou, he will inherit a side in strong health with an opportunity to take them to the next level.

The Australian made shrewd signings who have impressed as Celtic dominated, winning five trophies in two seasons.

Fans will certainly be worried about the Australian returning to try and take some of those players to Tottenham but if he does, Celtic will be able to command a high fee which could then be reinvested into the squad as they prepare for another crack at the Champions League.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored 34 goals in all competitions last season

Kyogo Furuhashi was one of Postecoglou's first signings after he looked to the Japanese market and the striker looks destined for a top club.

The 28-year-old ended last season as the Premiership's top scorer and with just two years left on his current deal, it would not be surprising if his former boss tried to tempt him to North London.

Players like Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers are under contract until 2026 and Jota's deal runs until 2027 so they could be harder to prise away from the club.

Celtic are straight into the group stages of the Champions League, meaning whoever does come in will have some time to prepare their squad, with their first competitive game not until the Premiership season kicks off on the weekend of August 5/6.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.