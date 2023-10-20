Brendan Rodgers says Celtic and Israel winger Liel Abada has support of fans despite planned pro-Palestine display

Brendan Rodgers says Israeli winger Liel Abada will have the support of the Celtic fans despite a pro-Palestinian display being prepared by some of the club's supporters next week.

Celtic fan group 'The Green Brigade' released a statement this week urging supporters to get behind a 'Fly the Flag for Palestine' display at next week's Champions League match at home to Atletico Madrid.

Celtic have distanced themselves from the move, saying they "condemn the display of such messages at Celtic Park" - and Rodgers says that the club's supporters will continue to support winger Abada following widespread violence in Israel and Gaza in recent weeks.

"Liel knows that everyone here is supportive of him," Rodgers told Sky Sports on Friday. "Any Celtic fan I've known over the years has always supported the Celtic player. So he knows he has that. He's had conversations with the board and everyone else.

"It's a really divisive subject and of course it's not something that as a father or a parent, you want to see: killings on whichever side it is. But clearly, it is something that sits beyond a football manager.

"But for us and Liel, he knows he has the support here of everyone: supporters and everyone working within the club.

"As you can imagine, it's a really traumatic time for everyone looking at it. When you watch the scenes, it is very harrowing and of course if you're close to it and you can touch it, it is even more so.

"I had a meeting with Liel one evening and we talked through lots of things. He is in regular contact with back home and he has the support of everyone here at Celtic."

Rodgers on Clement's appointment at Rangers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rodgers looks ahead to Sunday's game at Hearts and shares his thoughts on Rangers' appointment of Philippe Clement

Rodgers has advised new Rangers manager Philippe Clement to "go in and give your very best" as he prepares for his first game in charge of Celtic's rivals.

Clement was appointed at Ibrox during the international break as Michael Beale's successor and Rodgers welcomed the new Rangers manager to the role.

"Philippe has gone in and he will understand very quickly the expectation, stress and the pressure that comes with managing Celtic or Rangers," said Rodgers.

"I think with any manager going into a job, you have to go in and give your very best. That's all you can do. He will find out, in time, the level of his squad and where he's at within the club."

Next up for Celtic, meanwhile, is a trip to Hearts live on Sky Sports on Sunday, kick-off 2.15pm, and Rodgers has warned his side not to become complacent despite an upturn in form.

"There is never an easy game, whether it is at Tynecastle or in any other game. We're coming off the back of really good form but we cannot assume that it just continues.

"We know we have to work hard and have to be relentless in our approach to the game and ensure that the speed of the game is really attacking and then defend well as a group," he added.

"Tynecastle, in my experience, has always been a tough place to go to but we enter the first game of seven in a 21-day period so it's going to be a busy schedule."

Rodgers added his focus is solely on Sunday's game - and not Wednesday's encounter with Atletico. "You are always planning forward and looking ahead but our focus is on this weekend," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rodgers reflects on being named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for September

Watch Hearts vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football this Sunday from 2pm; kick-off 2.15pm