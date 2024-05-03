Brendan Rodgers: Celtic can put 'scoreboard pressure' on Rangers in title race with Hearts win

Brendan Rodgers hopes Celtic can put 'scoreboard pressure' on Rangers in the title race as his side host Hearts on Saturday.

With Rangers not in action until Sunday - at home to Kilmarnock on Sky Sports - the Hoops will go six points clear of their rivals with a win at Parkhead.

Celtic will have Daizen Maeda back from a hamstring injury for the visit of Steven Naismith's side who have won their last two matches against the champions.

When asked if playing first this weekend could boost his side and put pressure on Rangers - he said: "I can sit here, lie, and say no - but scoreboard pressure is always there.

"It doesn't count for nothing if you don't do the job. If you're playing second, you'll know the other team's results.

"You have to focus on yourselves, but it can certainly add weight, especially at this time of the season."

Rodgers: 'Unrivalled' support key for Celtic during run-in

Rodgers was named manager of the month for April after two wins and a draw helped his side open up a three-point gap at the top and he believes the unity with fans has been key in recent run of form.

The former Leicester boss was not universally welcomed back in the summer but has felt more unity recently and, with Celtic playing at home in three of their last four league games, he believes the fans will be crucial.

"They'll play a huge part," said Rodgers, whose side lead the way by three points and five goals. "That's been the difference in the last few months, I think they've been what's helped keep things connected.

"That support they give to the team, it's unrivalled when everyone's onside and they're with us. To have that in a few of the last few games at home will be special."

Asked to explain the difference, Rodgers said: "Everyone is now focused on football. It felt like there were a lot of distractions in the first six months of the season in various ways.

"Once the focus has really come into football and everyone really being together - that makes a huge difference.

"The players feel that too. This is such an incredible fanbase here and it's an extension to the team and staff. When they get behind us, as we've seen in the last few months, you see the strength in that unity of everyone moving forward.

"That for me, from a managerial perspective, has been the real catalyst."

The 51-year-old added: "I think there was a lot of settling in, a lot of adjustment in me coming back, talk about 'how long is he going to be here?'

"There was Ange leaving after two successful seasons. You lose one manager and another comes in that some people don't want in.

"There is all that settling going on, then, obviously the principal difference in the performance levels has been the unavailability of players.

"That's been the main difference at times when maybe the team hasn't played at the tempo or style you want. We've missed players that give a dynamism and directness to this team. All of that thrown into the pot made it a little fragmented.

"But as time has gone on and everything has settled, the team has picked up important results and performances.

"We are now at the stage when it all comes together and I would say this is the most settled we've been."

Scales signs new deal until 2028

Defender Liam Scales has signed a new four-year deal which will keep him at Celtic until the summer of 2028.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender looked likely to move on again last summer after returning from a season-long loan spell at Aberdeen.

However, the 25-year-old found himself in the first team after a raft of injuries in central defence and, after clean sheets in his first three games, which included a trip to Rangers, Scales has been a regular starter and established himself in the Republic of Ireland team.

The centre-back has made 40 appearances this season and been the constant feature of a central defence which has missed the influential Cameron Carter-Vickers for several spells.

"I spoke to the manager earlier in the year about it and he made it clear that he wanted me here," Scales said. "That is a big deal for every player here, when they are signing a new contract.

"That is important but I know there is going to be competition here at all times and no-one is secure in their position at all.

"I just want to play football and here is the ideal place for me to do that. I love it here, I am really, really happy. It's a dream, really, a dream come true.

"I have done well this season but I don't want to just sit on that, I want to be the long-term centre-half in the team. Everyone here would want that for themselves. I know I need to continue to improve and perform at a high standard to keep that shirt."

