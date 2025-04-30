Rangers vs Celtic: Luke McCowan wants Hoops to show why they are champions in final Old Firm on season

Luke McCowan insists Celtic will go to Rangers on Sunday determined to show why they are champions once again, rather than to get even with their Old Firm rivals.

The Hoops clinched their 13th Premiership title in 14 seasons at the weekend with a crushing 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice and will complete the domestic treble if they beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 24.

Peculiarly, Rangers, who are 17 points behind and whose title challenge ended long ago, have won the last two league games against Celtic ahead of the final Old Firm match of the season.

"I don't think it's really a point to prove," said the 27-year-old midfielder, who most certainly does not expect a guard of honour at Ibrox.

"We are the most consistent team in Scotland, that's why we won the league.

"But I think it's just more about showing to ourselves that it's not about us winning the league last week, it's about each performance that's coming along with that and showing that we are champions, wherever we go, regardless of it being at Ibrox on Sunday, or Hibs at home, or anybody.

"It's about putting on performances and we've got targets in our season that we want to hit.

"We've got other records within the season that we want to break, so that's the goal and we just need to go and show that.

"Ask anybody on the team or outwith those gates, your head-to-head against Rangers is always going to be important.

"It's about being consistent throughout your season. It's about showing that you're now champions, going into their patch and proving why you are and putting on a performance that shows that, so that's the kind of goal for Sunday.

"Everybody was disappointed in the last two results against Rangers. There was no hiding that, no getting away from it.

"I think that's what happens when you come to a club like this, especially Celtic.

"You're expected to win at this club and that's what we should be doing and hopefully come Sunday that's what we are doing."

On the thorny issue of a guard of honour at Ibrox for Celtic, which has reared its head intermittently over the years, when asked if he expected the gesture, McCowan said: "No. No, not at all.

"But that's just how it is, isn't it?

"I don't know how it would be if it was on the other foot.

"We'll never really know, I don't think, but we will wait and see what happens."