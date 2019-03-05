Gary McAllister challenges defenders to score more Rangers goals

Joe Worrall celebrates are striking against Aberdeen

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has suggested central defenders should score more goals after Joe Worrall netted his first goal for the club against Aberdeen.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest player netted the equaliser to earn Rangers a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay and a potential Hampden clash with Celtic in the last four.

It was the 22-year-old's first goal in 27 games for Rangers, while his centre-back partner Connor Goldson has netted three this season.

McAllister told Rangers TV: "We have two centre-halves with a big physical presence and they've had opportunities. Even if you ask them, I think they'd be looking to score a few more goals.

"If you can add defenders onto the score sheet, it's such a big thing."

McAllister believes Worrall has been outstanding in recent weeks.

Gary McAllister is a big fan of Joe Worrall

The England U21 international gifted Kilmarnock a goal in a 2-1 defeat immediately after the winter break but has helped Rangers keep seven clean sheets in his subsequent nine appearances.

McAllister added: "In the last four or five games he has been excellent.

"I'm unaware of the criticism he has been getting. We just focus on how he trains and how he prepares for games, and he's been excellent.

"He has been a particular stand-out in the last three or four games, shown a bravery to get on the ball and pass the ball, and it was nice to see him get the goal."