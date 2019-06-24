Steven Gerrard focused on Rangers amid possible Derby interest

Steven Gerrard guided Rangers back to the Europa League group stages in his debut season as a first-team manager last term

Steven Gerrard says he is "aware" of possible Derby interest in his services but that he is fully focused on Rangers' upcoming season.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting that Gerrard was Derby's first choice to take charge if their current boss Frank Lampard departs for Chelsea, following Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus.

But Gerrard stressed he has no intention of leaving "one of the biggest clubs you can manage" and is focused on preparing for the Scottish Premiership season, having guided the club to a second-place finish last term as well as a return to the Europa League group stages.

Frank Lampard has been strongly linked with a return to his former club Chelsea

Asked if he was aware of the speculation, Gerrard told Sky Sports News: "Yes I'm aware of it but there's nothing to say on it.

"I'm very happy here, it's a privilege to be the Rangers manager. My focus is on the up and coming season.

"It's very similar to when there's noise around players. I ask the players to stay focused on the job and that is what I will continue to do. There is nothing really to add to that."

Asked if he wanted to re-affirm his commitment to Rangers, Gerrard added: "Do I have to do that for the sake of you?

"Nothing has changed in my mind. I was very lucky and appreciative of the opportunity I got 12 months ago.

"I'm delighted to be at Rangers, managing one if the biggest clubs you can manage, so nothing has changed in terms of my focus."