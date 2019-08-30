UEFA force Rangers to partially close Ibrox for Europa League opener

Rangers are being punished by UEFA

Rangers have been ordered to close a 3,000-seat section for their first Europa League group game at Ibrox as punishment for sectarian chanting against Legia Warsaw last week.

The Scottish club gave up the same number of seats for last night's second leg against the Polish club after UEFA found Rangers supporters guilty of singing sectarian songs during their opening qualifier with St Joseph's last month.

In a statement, the governing body said: "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to order a partial closure of the Rangers FC stadium during the next one (1) UEFA competition match in which Rangers FC will play as the host club, for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

"Rangers FC shall inform UEFA of the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 3,000 seats.

"The Scottish club is ordered to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it."

Rangers have already announced they will not take up their ticket allocation for their next European trip in an attempt to stave off a potential full stadium closure.

Ibrox chiefs put the blame for the St Joseph's chants on the Union Bears fan group.

Their section of the ground at the front of the Broomloan Road Stand - plus two others in the Club Deck at the top of the Bill Struth Main Stand - lay empty as Steven Gerrard's team sealed qualification to the group stage for the second year running with a late 1-0 win over Legia, courtesy of Alfredo Morelos' winner.