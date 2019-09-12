Ryan Kent says he was lied to over his future before sealing his £7.5m move to Rangers

Ryan Kent claims he was lied to over his future this summer, before being eventually allowed to move to Rangers from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old rejoined on the final day of the Scottish transfer window in a deal understood to be worth up to £7.5m.

Rangers had previously failed to persuade Liverpool to sanction a second season-long loan after the winger made a major impression at Ibrox last term.

Kent featured for Liverpool in pre-season but found himself in limbo after his international team-mates returned from an extended break.

He admitted it had been a difficult period before Rangers resurrected the move.

"It was very tough," he said. "I had to stay mentally strong, when you are told you can do one thing and then you are lied to and it doesn't happen, that is quite hard to take.

"I just had to keep myself fit and train on my own and make sure I keep my fitness levels up and I was waiting for a moment like this to arrive.

"There's no bitter taste, the thing that I wanted from the start happened at the end so I am just happy with that.

"I would have liked to have been here from the start, it is quite difficult watching it on the TV wishing I was part of some of the games but I am delighted to be back and I can't wait to get going.

"There were probably some slight concerns along the way when I thought this might not happen and I might have to plan for something else, but I always had a feeling that it might go to the last day of the window and that's what happened."

Kent came through Liverpool's academy and had loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol Rovers but he says Rangers is the first club where he has truly felt at home.

"I'm in a privileged position in life to be playing football, it's every kid's dream," Kent said. "And I think it's naive to not enjoy that position in life. I'm fortunate to be in that position in life.

"For once in my life to be feeling at home somewhere, to be actually enjoying my football, I want that feeling for the rest of my career. I felt that for the first time when I came here.

"The manager believes in me and the coaching staff. Mick Beale had me as a kid at Liverpool and he got the best out of me then and I really started to flourish as a young kid coming through at Liverpool, and obviously the fans get the best out of you.

"So just everything as a collective at this football club I think gets the best out of me and my football."