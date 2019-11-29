Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss not looking past Hearts fixture

Rangers will face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final next month

Steven Gerrard refuses to see past the danger of Hearts in Sunday's visit to Ibrox which kicks off an "exciting" December for Rangers.

The Light Blues' 2-2 draw with Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Thursday night, combined with Porto's win over Young Boys, moved Gers top of Group G and they can seal last-32 qualification with a draw against the Swiss side at Ibrox next month.

Rangers face eight games in December in total, including the Betfred Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park and a trip to Parkhead in the Ladbrokes Premiership, as well as away games at Aberdeen and Hibernian.

However, ahead of the home game against Hearts, Gerrard, said: "I am aware there is a cup final next week and there is a make-or-break game against Young Boys and we have to go to Celtic Park, all fantastic fixtures and I get it.

"I see it as an exciting challenge, one that we need to embrace and look forward to. But for me, the focus is on Hearts.

"It would be very disrespectful to Hearts and Austin [McPhee] for me to be talking to James [Tavernier] about Aberdeen for example and Celtic, it would be very disrespectful to Hearts.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

"Hearts took two points away from us not so long ago so I think it would be very silly if we forget about the challenge that is in front of us."

Gerrard admits he is enjoying the cut and thrust of managing Rangers across various competitions.

0:31 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says sackings are the 'brutal reality of management' as he reacts to the dismissal of Unai Emery at Arsenal Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says sackings are the 'brutal reality of management' as he reacts to the dismissal of Unai Emery at Arsenal

He said: "Last night was a fantastic fixture, turning up a stadium like that you could feel the size of the challenge and the task in hand.

"You have got to love this. If you don't love this, something is wrong, something is badly wrong."