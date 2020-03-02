Steven Gerrard: James Tavernier pleads with Rangers boss to stay

Steven Gerrard said after the Hearts defeat he was feeling really, really low and disappointed

Rangers captain James Tavernier has pleaded with Steven Gerrard not to leave the club in the wake of their Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts.

The Gers were knocked out at the quarter-final stage for the second season in a row when they were beaten 1-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Following the game Gerrard questioned his players' attitude and said he was at his "lowest" point since joining Rangers, hinting he will now assess his future.

"I need to do some real serious thinking over the next 24 and 48 hours," he said.

Tavernier admits the players have let their manager down and with Rangers 12 points behind Celtic at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand, he insists they have to provide an immediate response.

"He has given everything to the boys and we have not delivered two seasons in a row," he said.

"The league was in our hands but we have now given ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We have lost it again so we are going to look at ourselves, as the gaffer has given us everything.

"We want him to be here, definitely.

"He has driven the standards right up and, if selected by him, we have to deliver."