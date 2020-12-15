Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to serve two-match suspension

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos will serve an immediate two-match ban after the club accepted a violent conduct charge.

Morelos was issued with a notice of complaint following his clash with Dundee United defender Mark Connolly on Sunday.

The Rangers striker was booked after apparently putting his forearm into the Irishman's face during the early stages of the Premiership leaders' 2-1 win at Tannadice.

3:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers

Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard insisted the matter should be considered closed, after referee Steven McLean deemed the 12th-minute offence only worthy of a yellow card.

But, under the Scottish Football Association's disciplinary rules, compliance officer Clare Whyte has the power to take further action as long as it is ruled to be 'exceptional in nature'.

And Morelos was ordered to appear before a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Thursday after being accused of 'violent conduct',

However, Rangers have accepted the charge instead and Morelos will miss Wednesday's League Cup tie at St Mirren and Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell.

