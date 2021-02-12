Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss frustrated by retrospective bans and questions use of referees

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes there will soon be no point having referees if the Scottish Football Association are going to persist with dishing out retrospective bans for incidents missed by match officials.

Gerrard is unhappy after seeing striker Kemar Roofe handed a two-game ban by a disciplinary panel for a challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson.

And he feels it would be better if referees were given the support they need to make the right calls during the game itself.

He said: "In the report we got there was certain wording and certain language that said the incident hadn't been seen or wasn't seen clearly. There was a yellow card given.

"You can't - days or hours after a game - change your mind or have three guys come and re-referee the game. If that's the case, what's the point in us having referees?

"Why not just have no referees and we'll just make all the decisions days and hours after the game and we'll go from there? It's not right. It doesn't happen anywhere else."

Gerrard - who is also missing Alfredo Morelos for Saturday's Ibrox clash with Kilmarnock after he was banned retrospectively for a stamp on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous - believes the introduction of VAR, goal-line technology and full-time officials is the answer to Scottish football's controversial disciplinary system.

He said: "We've got to trust the referees. They are going to make mistakes. They are human beings. We've got to give them support in whatever way we can and go from there.

"Otherwise we're going to continue getting inconsistencies. Certain clubs are going to get different (treatment) than others because they're on the TV more and are more high-profile.

"The situation won't change unless we all collectively support the SFA and the officials in getting them the necessary support to be better and more consistent."