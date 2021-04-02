Rangers appeal six-match bans for five players after breaching Covid-19 regulations

Rangers have appealed the six-match bans handed to five of their players by the Scottish FA for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

First-team trio Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey, plus academy youngsters Brian Kinnear and Dapo Mebude, on loan at Queen of the South, were charged by the SFA and attended a preliminary hearing on March 25.

Four matches were immediate and two games suspended until the end of this season.

It currently means the players will miss Rangers' matches against Cove Rangers (April 4), Hibernian (April 11), St Johnstone (April 21) and the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The quintet had already been the subject of an internal investigation by the Ibrox club and fined following the incident.

3:25 Highlights of Rangers' last Premiership match as they drew at Celtic to remain unbeaten in the league this season

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed the players had been told in "no uncertain terms" about what was expected of them after they were allowed to rejoin his squad following a period of self-isolation.

Patterson and Zungu have since both featured as Rangers were crowned Scottish top-flight champions for a 55th time, while Bassey has been an unused substitute.

The players were charged with breaching SFA rules 24 and 77.

Last year Rangers accepted seven-game bans handed to attacker Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson by the SFA for Covid-19 related breaches.

The pair attended a party after their side's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock on November 1 - and subsequently, Jones and Edmundson moved on loan to Sunderland and Derby County respectively.

Rangers next face Cove Rangers on April 4 in the Scottish Cup third round.