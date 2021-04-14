Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender given 10-match ban for 'racist behaviour' towards Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18; Kudela given 10-match ban by UEFA for 'racist behaviour'; Kamara will serve a three-game suspension for assaulting Kudela in the tunnel afterwards

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been given a 10-match ban by UEFA for "racist behaviour" towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled the Czech Republic international out of Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

He will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or his country, including this summer's European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games after he was found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the match at Ibrox.

Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas in the final stages of the match.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled but denied using racist language.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe, who was racially abused on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games for "dangerously assaulting another player".

Rangers were also fined a total of €9,000 (£7,800) for improper conduct. Both clubs can appeal the bans issued to their players.

Image: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gestures towards Kudela during the match

Rangers to appeal 'severe' Kamara, Roofe bans

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Rangers said they welcome the ban given to Kudela but plan to appeal the "severe" suspensions handed to Kamara and Roofe.

"Rangers notes the UEFA disciplinary decision relating to our fixture v Slavia Prague at Ibrox on 18th March," the statement read.

"We welcome the suspension imposed on Ondrej Kudela. This not only vindicates Glen Kamara's evidence but underlines the severity of the comment, given the number of games imposed by UEFA.

"Nevertheless, we believe the sanctions imposed on our two players (Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe) are severe.

"We have written to UEFA, seeking clarification in writing on the basis that we intend to appeal the suspensions on both of our players."

Slavia: We respect UEFA's decision

Slavia Prague swiftly rejected allegations of racism concerning Kudela in previous statements but in the wake of UEFA's verdict, chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik says the club respects the punishment handed out and offered an apology to Kamara.

Tvrdik criticised Kudela for being involved in a confrontation with Kamara and said Slavia are working on improving their internal processes with regards to tackling racism.

He said: "Ondrej was suspended for 10 UEFA games and as a club we respect the decision.

"In any case, Ondrej Kudela should not have approached the opposition player. I deeply regret that and apologise to Glen Kamara for a situation that has clearly caused distress to him and his teammates, as well as everyone associated with Slavia and Rangers.

Image: Rangers' Connor Goldson (left) and Kamara take exception to something said by Kudela

"I am taking positive steps to prevent such a situation from happening in our club ever again. A long-term aim of the club's management is to build a "Slavia for everybody" with zero tolerance towards hatred, racism, and discrimination.

"Slavia never discriminated against any minority as a club. We want to learn even more from this situation, and we are open to cooperating with major anti-racism British organisations on workshops and setting up even more robust internal club rules.

"It is a way for us to organise a broader dialogue that should result in mutual understanding between people in Czechia as well as the UK. This would benefit all players, fans, and citizens."

Kamara's lawyer: Kudela ban a mockery

Kamara's lawyer says the ban issued to Kudela "makes a mockery of UEFA's claims on taking racism seriously".

Aamer Anwar claims he also appealed a five-match suspension initially given to Kamara before it was later reduced to three.

Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Mr Anwar said his client feels "victimised" following the incident.

"Kudela was found guilty by UEFA of racist abuse towards Glen Kamara and banned for 10 games," Mr Anwar tweeted on Wednesday following the verdict.

"This is the barest minimum penalty, making a mockery of UEFA's claims on taking racism seriously.

"We had appealed a 5-match ban for Glen Kamara and now reduced to 3."

UEFA handing Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban after he whispered racist abuse into the ear of Glen Kamara is wildly insufficient.



Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card also believes the ban is not strong enough.

The charity said on Twitter: "UEFA handing Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban after he whispered racist abuse into the ear of Glen Kamara is wildly insufficient.

"Players can wear 'respect' on their arms, but without zero tolerance of racist abuse, it stands as an empty gesture."

UEFA regulations state racist behaviour constitutes a ban of "at least 10 matches". The written reasons, explaining the decisions in full, are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Kudela had covered his mouth before talking to Kamara, something former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf believes should be sanctioned.

"I have seen stuff with players speaking and covering their mouth during matches," he said in an online event hosted by the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

"There were some racist situations in the last weeks or months where the players among themselves had hate speeches.

Image: Clarence Seedorf believes simple steps could identify incidences of racist abuse on the pitch more easily

"Those things can be very easily attacked by implementing some rules. For me it should be abandoned to be able to speak like that when you approach an adversary.

"When we're talking about sport it has to be completely transparent, so why would I cover my mouth if I need to talk with my adversary?

"If I want to (cover my mouth to) talk to my coach or a team-mate, all fine, but when I approach the referee or another player in any sport, you are not allowed to cover your mouth, it has to be a sanction, a yellow card."

'Kudela ban a landmark decision'

Anti-racism campaigner and FARE executive director Piara Powar praised UEFA, and believes the decision to hand Kudela a 10-game ban "lays down the marker".

"It's a landmark decision," he said. "It's the first time we've seen this sort of decision being taken in European football.

"I think it's the first time UEFA has used the 10-match ban they have at their disposal. It lays down the marker.

"As we've seen, there are players who are racially abusing other players. We've noted this player-on-player abuse has happened six times since September 2020.

"It's good that UEFA has taken that sanction, it lays down the marker for other football authorities and we hope they will follow."

A ban of at least 10 games for racist behaviour was a sanction first introduced by UEFA in 2013 and has in fact been used before.

Kostyantyn Makhnovskyi, a Ukrainian goalkeeper for Latvian club Ventspils, was also suspended for the same period in 2019 after an incident in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

'UEFA will feel this sends out a strong message'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson:

"This has clearly been an evidence-based decision where the inspector has found something that has then prompted UEFA's disciplinary body to ban Kudela for 10 matches.

"Clearly there are still a lot of unanswered questions here. We don't yet have the full written reasons to see exactly the detail behind the decision so that we can work out and piece together exactly what that inspector found that led them to make their recommendations.

"UEFA will feel that this does send out a strong message that racist behaviour is unacceptable, but there will be those in the game who will say this goes nowhere near enough."

