SFWA Player of the Year: Rangers quartet James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor nominated

Rangers' dominant season has been recognised with all four nominees for the Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) player of the year award coming from the club.

Steven Gerrard's side secured the Scottish Premiership title in early March and are 23 points clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic after last Sunday's 4-1 victory at Ibrox.

As well as collective success, key individuals have also now been recognised, with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor all in contention to win the accolade - the last Rangers player to do so was David Weir in 2010.

Captain Tavernier has led by example this season with a series of crucial displays, with the right-back also among the goals.

A purple patch in the first half of the campaign saw him score 17 times in 22 matches as Rangers showed their intent and ratcheted up the pressure on Celtic in the title race.

2:29 Steven Gerrard reflects on life at Ibrox three years after becoming Rangers manager, reveals the advice Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave him and looks ahead to the future

Goldson has been a mainstay of the defence this season, making 54 appearances for Rangers as well as chipping in with eight goals, including both in the 2-0 victory away to Celtic in the league in October.

Steven Davis - currently in his second spell with the club after spending seven years in the Premier League with Southampton - earns his place as one of the nominees after another dominant campaign.

As well as a number of key performances for Rangers, Davis also became the most-capped British international player when he made his 126th appearance for Northern Ireland in their World Cup European Qualifier against Bulgaria.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 39, also back at Ibrox after an extended spell in the English game, has been in imperious form, letting in just 30 goals in the 41 games he has so played to date for Rangers in the 2020/21 campaign.

Past winners since 2000:

2000 Barry Ferguson (Rangers)

2001 Henrik Larsson (Celtic)

2002 Paul Lambert (Celtic)

2003 Barry Ferguson (Rangers)

2004 Jackie McNamara (Celtic)

2005 John Hartson (Celtic)

2006 Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian)

2007 Shunsuke Nakamura (Celtic)

2008 Carlos Cuellar (Rangers)

2009 Gary Caldwell (Celtic)

2010 David Weir (Rangers)

2011 Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)

2012 Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic)

2013 Leigh Griffiths (Hibernian)

2014 Kris Commons (Celtic)

2015 Craig Gordon (Celtic)

2016 Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

2017 Scott Sinclair (Celtic)

2018 Scott Brown (Celtic)

2019 James Forrest (Celtic)

2020 Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

2:59 Highlights of the match in the Scottish Premier League between Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard, Steve Clarke, Callum Davidson and David Martindale have all been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year award.

Gerrard is included after leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, ending Celtic's decade-long dominance in Scotland's top division in the process.

Rangers could yet end the league season unbeaten, if they avoid defeat against Livingston on Wednesday, May 12 and Aberdeen on Saturday, May 15, live on Sky Sports, in their final two fixtures.

Josh Doig, Lewis Ferguson, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Double Tree by Hilton Young Player of the Year award.

Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson, who won the award in 2020, could become only the third player to be named the best Scottish youngster in successive years.

Turnbull, who won the award in 2019 while at Motherwell, has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Celtic while the performances of Hibernian left-back Doig have caught the eye of Arsenal, Celtic and Chelsea.

Fellow defender Patterson has made 14 appearances for Rangers as they ended their 10-year wait for a Premiership title. Danny Wilson was the last Rangers player to win this award in 2010.