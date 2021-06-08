Rangers fan disorder: Police Scotland make three further arrests after title celebration unrest in Glasgow

Police Scotland: "Three men, aged 17, 34 and 35 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident." There have been 39 arrests made pertaining to the George Square disorder - in addition to one at Ibrox

A view down Queen Street as Rangers fans celebrated their Scottish Premiership title win at George Square on May 15

Police Scotland have made a further three arrests in relation to the "large scale disorder" caused by Rangers fans on May 15 at George Square in Glasgow as they celebrated their club's title win.

Forty-seven police officers were injured as Rangers fans attacked each other and threw missiles at officers as they gathered to celebrate the Ibrox club winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Police Scotland said: "Three men, aged 17, 34 and 35 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

There have now been 39 arrests made pertaining to the George Square disorder - in addition to one at Ibrox.

2:13 Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf condemned Rangers fans' celebrations in Glasgow and wants those supporters who broke the law handed lifetime bans from Rangers

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, who is leading the investigation, said after the initial arrests were made last month: "These arrests are just the beginning and the public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible for the violence and disorder that took place.

"This will take time due to the numbers involved but rest assured, if you were involved in causing this disorder, violence or anti-social behaviour you will be arrested.

"We are continuing to review CCTV, video and still images and I would appeal to anyone who may have captured incidents on their mobiles to please get in touch with us. You may have footage that could help us in our investigation and it's vital we speak with you."